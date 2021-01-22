The COVID-19 pandemic showed us a beautiful side of humanity of how the doctors, medical staff, nurses went a mile ahead to take care of all the patients. The Duchess of Cambridge took notice of the same and thanked the National Health Service staffers for taking care of patients in this pandemic. While talking to the nurses from the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, she took notice of nurse named Vasu Lingana. The NHS worker held hand of a dying patient and played his favourite band Bon Jovi, because his family and wife could not be there by his side. Humanity in Healthcare! Jewish Doctor Treats COVID-19 Patient Boasting Nazi Tattoos, Viral Twitter Thread Shows How Frontline Heroes Put Humanity Above Anything.

The duchess had a video call session with NHS staffers to hear how difficult the pandemic situation had been for all of them. A senior nurse named Vasu Lingappa shared an emotional anecdote where a patient asked him to sing Bon Jovi. But Lingappa joked that he declined because of his strong Asian accent. He however, did fulfil the wish by playing the band on his phone and held the dying patient's hand. A lot of doctors and nurses have worked hard and even in a way to boast the morale of coronavirus patients in the last few months.

Here's The Duchess of Cambridge Video Call With Senior Nurses:

The Duchess of Cambridge has heard the touching story of a senior nurse who held the hand of a dying patient and played his favourite band Bon Jovi after his wife could not make it to his bedside pic.twitter.com/F21S1ciumD — PA Media (@PA) January 22, 2021

After hearing these anecdotes, Duchess said, "You hear time and time again about the amazing things nurses up and down the country are doing - going that extra mile." She also appreciated the retired nurses who came back to volunteer with COVID vaccines. In January, as UK saw a surge in COVID-19, the #ClapforCarers event to show appreciation to all medical staffers was back. All the national landmarks as well light up blue to honour the NHS workers amid the stay-home order.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).