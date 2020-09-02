Cobra vs mongoose is an age-old battle in the wild. And in most cases, it is the latter who ends up as the ultimate winner. Yes, even mighty cobras are often left bloodied and bitten into pieces by mongoose post the face-off. But a cobra turned out to be quite lucky after he was saved by unlikely 'friends' just in the nick of time. In a video shared by IFS Susanta Nanda, a mongoose fighting a cobra, is seen going for the kill. However, he is chased away by a drove of pigs and group of crows, saving the cobra! Uttarakhand: King Cobra Spotted at Over 2,100 Metres Altitude in Nainital's Mukteshwar For First Time (Watch Video).

We keep coming across the phrase, 'a friend in need is a friend indeed' but this incident caught is a true example of it. The video begins with a cobra and mongoose entering into a fierce battle on a muddy stretch. Now, these two wild animals are known to be sworn enemies. A typical Indian gray mongoose is known for their ability to fight and kill venomous snakes, especially cobras. But this mongoose was not so lucky as its opponent was helped at the right time, saving life. No really, you got to watch the video to believe your eyes.

As you can see from the video, a wild pig comes to cobra's rescue immediately. And quickly, it is joined by more wild boars who come running to shield the cobra from mongoose's attack. A group of crows too join 'save the cobra' mission. But it is interesting to see the agile mongoose not giving up on the fight and still determined to kill the snake. But eventually, it surrenders as the wild pigs too look adamant on saving their slithering friend. You can see the cobra spreading its hood probably "sssinging" "Mera Yaar Hai Tu" to his bunch of new friends.

Watch Video of Cobra Surviving Mongoose Attack

Even Cobra has friends😊😊 Who was right & who was wrong in this nature’s play of things in denying the mongoose a good lunch? Source: ⁦@vijaypTOI⁩ pic.twitter.com/Khn3a4wl0F — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 2, 2020

Many Twitter users are rubbing their eyes in disbelief, seeing the viral video. One of them, posted, "why do mongoose kill snakes sir? Even when they don't eat it at all! Why is this strange behaviour by them?" Well, mongoose usually avoids cobras, despite their ability to fight and kill. They do so because of their agility, thick coats, and specialized acetylcholine receptors that render them resistant or immune to snake venom. Mongoose does not hunt down cobras and has no interest in consuming their meat.

