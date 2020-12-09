XXX scenes from Cyberpunk 2077 has said to be spotted on Pornhub.com even though the movie hasn't even officially released yet. The leaked sex scenes are said to have been found on Pornhub.com as per reports by GamingBible. You can find a sex version of anything that's around the world on Pornhub.com but sex scenes from a movie that hasn't even been released yet? Shocking. A Reddit post discusses the leaks and what happens in them, however, it has now been removed by Reddit's Legal Operations team.

Searches for Cyberpunk 2077 sex scenes have surged ever since the leak on Pornhub.com. Also, simultaneously, Pornhub.com is facing scrutiny from Credit card giants Visa and Mastercard that said Sunday that they are investigating their business relationship with Pornhub after a prominent newspaper columnist alleged that the pornographic website shows videos of rape and underage sex. Nicholas Kristof, opinion columnist at The New York Times, wrote Friday that Pornhub carries rape scenes, revenge pornography and other examples of explicit video taken without consent of the participants. Pornhub did not respond immediately to a request for comment. The online payment service PayPal last year stopped processing payments to Pornhub, which is owned by the pornography conglomerate MindGeek. The columnist called out other card issuers for working with the site.

Also, Pornhub.com has been blocked in Thailand. The XXX porn lovers protested asking the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society for reasons behind the porn ban in the country. They blocked access to PornHub and 190 URL addresses linked to porn leaving hashtags like #SavePornhub and #HornyPower trending on Thai Twitter. The XXX website is also facing major allegations of hosting sex trafficking and child rape videos worldwide. The Pornhub shutdown row has been going on and over two million people have signed the petition against the adult porn website to shut down. The "Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking" petition aka #Traffickinghub campaign on www.change.org founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry. Petition Against XXX Website Pornhub Receives Two Million Signs Demanding The Porn Site To Shut Down for Sex Trafficking & Child Rape Videos.

Recently, 22 women who were deceived and coerced by GirlsDoPorn.com owner Michael Pratt into performing sex acts on film that were subsequently uploaded to Pornhub. GirlsDoPorn.com Trial Comes to an End; Verdict on the XXX Porn Website Scam to Come Soon. While legally, porn websites such as pornhub.com, xVideos, xHamster, XNXX.com, YouPorn, HClips, NaughtyAmerica etc. follow certain processes when it comes to hiring their pornstars and the kind of porn videos that are uploaded on the site.

