We are amid the first solar eclipse of the year on June 21 2020. You can see it as a magnificent ring of fire in the sky as the moon comes in between the earth and the sun. But by see, we don't mean see directly with naked eyes! One must not directly look at the eclipse because experts say it has harmful effects. While there is a long list of safety precautions on how to watch the annular solar eclipse, the celestial event has for sure made netizens churn out funny memes and jokes about Surya Grahan and how to look at it. Especially desi people who are made to follow few superstitious rules and regulations like not eating during the eclipse, or not stepping out of the house, or even not bathing, has Indian Twitterverse come up with funniest reactions.

From using meme templates of the Phir Hera Pheri to Avengers End Game, Twitteratti has left no stone unturned in making funny memes and jokes about the solar eclipse. So why look at the solar eclipse directly when you can totally check out the funniest list of memes and jokes about Surya Grahan! Also, it is said to be doomsday today, so who knows what's going to happen! LOL. If you are in India you must have already begun to witness the maximum of the solar eclipse so on a serious note, do not look at the Surya Grahan, directly with naked eyes. Simply use a protective eye gear. Meanwhile, check out these memes:

Listen To Babu Rao

Mom waking me up at 7 am to have breakfast coz 9:15 k baad nhi kha skte. #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/T5So7LyhuL — CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) June 21, 2020

Thor Knows It!

#SolarEclipse2020 This is what my mom thinks will happen to my eyes if i watch Soorya grahan with naked eyes : pic.twitter.com/VfXKHQdzbL — JRism (@Chaotic_mind999) June 20, 2020

Kabir Singh Style

Indian parents when you try to watch surya-grahan bare eyes .#SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/zkhRrDjDB0 — Asurcaastic🇮🇳 (@tweetharshu_) June 21, 2020

LOL

Tom & Jerry Memes Never Get Old

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Memes

Relatable AF

#SolarEclipse2020 exists Indians moms to their kids at 6AM pic.twitter.com/qvDJ4rDlq9 — Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) June 21, 2020

LMAO

Indian mom's showing kids how to safely watch #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/xlU6LzzMHt — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) June 21, 2020

A Hint Of Gully Boy

Me secretly trying to eat during #SolarEclipse2020 Sister from behind : pic.twitter.com/281TYrufUs — Vishal (@Vishal_Rokade45) June 21, 2020

Not to forget, we are amid a coronavirus pandemic and while the lockdown may have been relaxed the numbers of COVID-19 cases have not gone down so it is important to not gather around outside to see the Surya Grahan. Be responsible for yourself and others.

