Donald Trump's Twitter account has finally been banned and Twitter is on a roll with funny memes and jokes. People cannot help but take this moment to take a dig at the POTUS . He is being criticized all around after the violence by his supporters in the Capitol Building (US Parliament House) and Micro-blogging site Twitter has now suspended the account of his team after permanently banning Donald Trump's Twitter account. Earlier, Twitter had announced that it had permanently suspended the account (s) of outgoing President Donald Trump due to the "risk of further violence and incitement". Donald Trump's Twitter Account Permanently Suspended Over 'Risk of Further Incitement of Violence'.

Well, a little humour never hurt anybody and memes are almost everyone's favourite part of social media. The social media company's move to ban Trump's account came after Trump's tweet said that he would not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected US President Joe Biden on January 20. "After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them -- specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter -- we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," said Twitter in a statement.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open," it further said.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Donald Trump's Twitter Account Permanently Banned-Funny Memes and Jokes Take over:

WHAT’S MY MYSPACE PASSWORD pic.twitter.com/tk0PFwuzYM — Flic Everett (@fliceverett) January 8, 2021

LOL

trump reading all the new memes about the twitter ban from his secret fake account pic.twitter.com/xHQEqChdyA — betty (@bellissimaa98) January 9, 2021

Spongebob Memes

Twitter after banning Trump 1,449 days into his presidency pic.twitter.com/W5bRvkskcs — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 8, 2021

Mark Hamill For YOU!

And how is YOUR day going? pic.twitter.com/56SHIiWCPB — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 8, 2021

At the time of permanent suspension, Trump had 8.87 crore followers and he was following 51 people. Let me tell you that three days ago, the supporters of Trump had committed violence by entering the Capitol building, in which five people died. In a statement hours after he was banned, Trump said: "I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely. "STAY TUNED!"' he said, indicating some announcements in this regard is forthcoming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2021 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).