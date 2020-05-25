Eid 2020 Is Incomplete Without Biryani! Twitterati Share Yummylicious Photos of Their Eid-Al-Fitr Special Recipe

Eid 2020 Special Biryani (Photo Credits: @ideekaaaay/ Twitter)

Eid without biryani is mornings without coffees and nights without dinner. The joyous festival is incomplete if you minus this yummylicious dish from the menu. Muslims in India are celebrating Eid al-Fitr 2020 today, May 25 and of course, there is going to be a table full of a variety of traditional dishes. And a plate full of biryani just stands out at the festive table. If you think, we are exaggerating; we bring you the latest tweets from netizens who are sharing photos of their homemade biryani during the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr 2020. There is nothing better than indulging in this delicious recipe to welcome the Islamic month of Shawwal. Scroll down below to see how Twitterati is celebrating Eid 2020, sharing pictures of their Eid-al-Fitr special recipe; they made at home. 22 Biryani Photos and HD Wallpapers That Will Make You Want to Lick Your Screen This Eid 2020 During Lockdown!

A good biryani with its fragrant rice, flavoured masals and succulent chunks of meat is one of the most satisfying meals ever. There are brilliant biryani recipes to try and relish with your near ones to make the festival of Eid, Mubarak in every sense. Although, the country is under lockdown, the festive spirit in every individual remains. People at home are trying their bit to make the Eid-al-Fitr 2020 festival memorable one. Only some good food and humour can boost our morale to deal with the global crisis. Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Recipes to Prepare at Home: Chicken Biryani, Shammi Kebab, Mutton Keema Kofta, 5 Non-veg Dishes You Must Try This Eid!

Eid 2020 Special!

So Yummy!

Biryani in banana leaf is naturalistic way of love ❤️♥️ pic.twitter.com/OIpKkaNXz8 — ᴀꜱɢᴀʀ (@asgarhid) May 25, 2020

Eid is Incomplete Without Biryani!

Eid Aur Biryani ❤️ show me what you’ve cooked? #eidipaisa pic.twitter.com/FlD4vQriLr — Natasha Nadeem (@Njtashu) May 25, 2020

LOL

Id ki khushi mein kolkata-style biryani kha lo mitron. First time in life I got the biryani right without it turning into panta bhat/khichdi or the white rice being totally tasteless.... #lockdowncooking pic.twitter.com/qgEKh6BXv9 — BhagareBaingan (@KyaReBaingan) May 25, 2020

Yummmm!

In simple terms #EidKihineh is Biryani❤ pic.twitter.com/jt30akFDA6 — H u s s a i n J i n a n (@profEuLOGist) May 24, 2020

We Can Keep Looking at It

first eid doing solo preparations for the fam, I’m a little proud of this 🥺 chicken biryani mango coriander chutney cucumber raita home made kheer ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/Tl2QbfxL8u — AP (@ideekaaaay) May 24, 2020

Some Lamb Biryani Anybody?

#EidAlFitr is going well. Especially when Lamb Biryani (home cooked) is at play. pic.twitter.com/dgLVQxGTwm — Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) May 24, 2020

Meanwhile Friends Who Wait For Eid Only to Eat Biryani!

Nobody literally nobody Me when my friend ask for biryani on Eid Me):- pic.twitter.com/87QPqxnTOO — Naeem Khan (@NaeemKh37158273) May 25, 2020

God Bless You!

Oops!

When that Biryani reaches your belly on Eid pic.twitter.com/uBjYWOIHBK — Aman Khalfay (@amankhalfay98) May 25, 2020

Yes, No Ricks!

Me wishing #EidMubarak to all my Muslim mates so that I don't miss out any biryani or sewaiyaan pic.twitter.com/7bAVT5V21Y — Shruti (@shrutiiverma) May 24, 2020

Aren’t they look absolutely delicious? If the pics look so good, we can only imagine the taste of this finger-licking recipe. So, how are you celebrating your Eid 2020? If you are a biryani lover too, it will surely be on the table for the festival. Stay home, stay safe and enjoy the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid Mubarak, everyone!