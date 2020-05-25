Eid 2020 Is Incomplete Without Biryani! Twitterati Share Yummylicious Photos of Their Eid-Al-Fitr Special Recipe
Eid 2020 Special Biryani (Photo Credits: @ideekaaaay/ Twitter)

Eid without biryani is mornings without coffees and nights without dinner. The joyous festival is incomplete if you minus this yummylicious dish from the menu. Muslims in India are celebrating Eid al-Fitr 2020 today, May 25 and of course, there is going to be a table full of a variety of traditional dishes. And a plate full of biryani just stands out at the festive table. If you think, we are exaggerating; we bring you the latest tweets from netizens who are sharing photos of their homemade biryani during the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr 2020. There is nothing better than indulging in this delicious recipe to welcome the Islamic month of Shawwal. Scroll down below to see how Twitterati is celebrating Eid 2020, sharing pictures of their Eid-al-Fitr special recipe; they made at home. 22 Biryani Photos and HD Wallpapers That Will Make You Want to Lick Your Screen This Eid 2020 During Lockdown!

A good biryani with its fragrant rice, flavoured masals and succulent chunks of meat is one of the most satisfying meals ever. There are brilliant biryani recipes to try and relish with your near ones to make the festival of Eid, Mubarak in every sense. Although, the country is under lockdown, the festive spirit in every individual remains. People at home are trying their bit to make the Eid-al-Fitr 2020 festival memorable one. Only some good food and humour can boost our morale to deal with the global crisis. Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Recipes to Prepare at Home: Chicken Biryani, Shammi Kebab, Mutton Keema Kofta, 5 Non-veg Dishes You Must Try This Eid!

Aren’t they look absolutely delicious? If the pics look so good, we can only imagine the taste of this finger-licking recipe. So, how are you celebrating your Eid 2020? If you are a biryani lover too, it will surely be on the table for the festival. Stay home, stay safe and enjoy the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid Mubarak, everyone!