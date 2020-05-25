Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Wishes: Here's How Colgate, Oreo, SpiceJet, IndiGo & Other Brands Wished Eid Mubarak 2020

Brands Wish Eid Mubarak 2020 (Photo credits: Facebook & Instagram)

Mumbai, May 25: On the auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Fitr today, brands across categories have wished Eid Mubarak 2020 to their customers. From Colgate, Oreo, Myntra, IndiGo to SpiceJet, these brands have wished their customers Eid Mubarak on social media. With the help of colourful posts, highlighting the message of brotherhood and harmony, brands have filled the online space with their festive posts.

Eid-ul-Fitr is also known as Badi Eid, and the celebration is accompanied by delicious eid special delicacies like sheer korma, biryani, and other delicacies. On this day, people visit their relatives and friends place to celebrate the festival together. This year, however, on account of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus, Muslims have been advised to stay at homes and offer their prayers. Eid Mubarak 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Urdu Shayari, Facebook Quotes, SMS and GIF Messages to Send on Eid al-Fitr.

Here are few brands and their Eid Mubarak 2020 Posts:

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. PM Narendra Modi started the day by extending greetings on this festive occasion. He hoped that may the festival deepen the spirit of brotherhood, harmony and compassion. LatestLY wishes all our readers Eid Mubarak 2020.