Endangered African Penguins Roam Freely on Streets of Simon Town While Residents Remain Indoors Due to Lockdown in South Africa (Watch Cute Video)

As the Coronavirus lockdown has pushed people indoors, it is the animal world having a great time on the outside. Reports of different animals being spotted close to the usually crowded city streets have been coming in from different parts of the world. A recent addition to them is African penguins waddling through the streets of South Africa's Simon Town. A video currently going viral on Facebook and Twitter show three penguins roaming freely through the streets and exploring the concrete surroundings. But they were under the watchful eye of a ranger. Civet in Kerala to Dolphins And Swans in Italy, Watch Videos of Animals And Birds Roaming Freely During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Currently, the rangers of Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) are busy working to keep an eye on these wandering birds who have been going into the public spaces and laying eggs! This time happens to be the breeding time for penguins. And SANCCOB rangers work to protect these birds from public and the domestic animals or being run over by cars. Video of a trio of penguins crossing through a road and jumping on the pavement was captured by ranger Mikaela Slier.

Watch Video of Penguins Freely Roaming on South Africa's Streets:

The video is going viral on the internet and people are loving to see these birds enjoy their little freedom in the human settlements. Check some of the reactions.

Also, it is interesting to note, that these are rare and endangered African Penguin species. They have a thriving colony Boulder's Beach between Simon's Town and Cape Point. Tourists visiting here are asked to maintain a great distance from these rare species. The above freely roaming penguins remind us of the field trip of penguins from Chicago's Shedd Aquarium, where these birds happily roamed and fascinated at other aquatic animals.