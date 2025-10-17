Did a Father and His 2 Daughters Serving in the Indian Army Really Get Martyred? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim

Mumbai, October 17: Did a father and his two daughters, all serving in the Indian Army, get martyred while defending the country? A viral post on social media claims that a photo shows a father and both his daughters being martyred, suggesting that the entire family sacrificed their lives in service to India. The caption accompanying the image has circulated widely, creating confusion and grief among netizens.

The post has gained traction across social media platforms, with users sharing it as a tribute to the purported martyrs. Many have expressed condolences and tagged friends and relatives, further amplifying the misinformation. However, no official statement from the Indian Army or government corroborates this tragic claim, prompting concerns over the spread of false narratives. Is 25% of Your PF Balance Permanently Locked Until Retirement Under EPFO New Rules? PIB Fact-Checks Misleading Claim by TMC MP Saket Gokhale.

PIB Debunks Viral Claim About Father-Daughter Trio Martyred in Army Service

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, the viral claim is Fake. The first image circulating is from November 2024, showing Lieutenant General DP Singh being promoted to a three-star rank and assuming command of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot in Pune. During the ceremony, both of his daughters, who also serve in the Indian Army, pinned his insignia. The image was originally posted by the Indian Army’s Army Training Command. Indian Army Personnel and Kin Killed in Action? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Post Claiming 3 Members of a Family Serving in Army Martyred While Serving Nation.

PIB Fact Check: Viral Claim of Father and Daughters Martyred in Indian Army is False

🚨 सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल एक पोस्ट में एक फोटो के माध्यम से दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारतीय सेना में तैनात एक ही परिवार के तीन सदस्य - पिता और उनकी दो बेटियाँ, देश की सेवा करते हुए शहीद हो गए हैं।#PIBFactCheck: ❌ यह दावा फर्ज़ी है। ✅ साझा की जा रही पहली तस्वीर पिछले साल… pic.twitter.com/uE0hCURNtz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 17, 2025

The second image shared alongside the claim is unrelated and dates back to 2018, showing four Border Security Force personnel who were martyred during a ceasefire violation by Pakistani Rangers. Neither image depicts a father and his daughters being martyred. The PIB urges people not to fall for such misinformation and to rely only on verified official sources for news related to the armed forces.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A viral social media post claims that a father and his two daughters serving in the Indian Army were martyred while on duty. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check confirms the claim is false. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).