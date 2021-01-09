Donald Trump and Family 'Held Party, Enjoyed' as Riot Erupted at US Capitol in the Video Shared By Trump Jr? Fact-Check Finds News to be Fake

Scores of social media users slammed President Donald Trump, his family and close aides for "partying and enjoying" themselves at a "control room" as riots broke out at the US Capitol on Wednesday. The netizens who shared the footage left no stone unturned in shaming and criticising the American head of state. While Trump's alleged role is being condemned in stoking the unrest, the charge of "partying" amidst the violence was found to be false.

The video shared by netizens, after conducting a fact-check, was found to be uploaded by Donald Trump Jr - the eldest son of Trump - before the violence broke out. The clip shows White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump Jr, his girlfriend and President's advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the senior Trump as well. US Capitol Violence: Police Officer Injured During Violent Protests Dies.

The four-and-a-half minute clip, which shows the Trumps listening to Gloria song and appearing in a partying mood, is part of the same live-streaming video which was uploaded by Trump Jr on his Facebook account before his father addressed the "Save America" rally in Georgia.

In the portion of video after Gloria song, the senior Trump began his address. A part of the clip is also merged with the backstage video of the rally in Washington on Wednesday -- that was held shortly before the violence erupted at the Capitol.

Further, the video shows the Trumps enjoying the song and appearing to be partying inside a tent or bunker. Such a structure is seen at rallies where certain speakers rest before going to the stage. Meanwhile, Trump and family, when the riot erupted, were confirmed to be present at the White House.

The third point, which some Twitterati pointed, was Trump Jr saying "Fight". This was apparently not in reference to the violence at the Capital, but in relation to the campaign launched by Trump committee to overturn the election results. After he was heard saying "fight" in the full live-streaming video, Trump approached the podium shortly and addressed the gathering.

Considering the facts as listed above, the videos shared by netizens could be noted as misleading and factually inaccurate. The clip shared by social media users is an edited merge of two backstage videos of Trump's rallies.

Based on the fact-check, it is safe to conclude that the news of Trumps enjoying the Capitol carnage is fake. Apart from the Twitterati, a couple of mainstream Indian publications ended up publishing the unverified story.

