EC to Deduct Rs 350 From Bank Accounts of Voters Who Will Not Vote in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, November 23: A fake news article, whose clipping is being shared on social media, claimed that the Election Commission is planning to deduct Rs 350 from the account of voters who do not register their mandate in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The official media arm of the government of India issued a note to debunk the rumour. Indian Railways to Stop Operating All Trains From December 1? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message.

The 'Fact Check' handle of Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a statement claiming that the article is false, baseless and no such measure is being planned by the EC. Netizens are recommended to exercise caution while reading news on social media and verify the authenticity of the source.

PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

Voting in India, though considered as a national duty, is not penally enforced. The government as well as the EC encourages all voters to register their mandate, but the right to whether they should exercise their right to franchise or opt not to vote remains with the electorate.

Fact check

Claim : 'EC to Deduct Rs 350 From Bank Account of Voters Who Do Not Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024' Conclusion : Fake News. No Such Move is Being Planned by the Election Commission. Full of Trash Clean

