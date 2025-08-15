Fact Check: Did Ford Mustang Mach-E Go out of Control and Crash After Malfunctioning in California’s Redwood City? Police Reveal the Truth

Mumbai, August 15: A video was shared online with the claim that an electric car from Ford had its steering locked and gas floored on a freeway in the United States, leading to a dangerous accident on the road. In a video, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, an electric SUV, is seen speeding on a road with the driver praying with both hands joined together, and finally colliding with another vehicle.

This video was shared online by a user called HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) on X but originally shared by @marty.bydre3 on TikTok. The video received mixed reactions from the netizens. Some were concerned about the potential of electric vehicle accidents on the road, while others were worried that the same would not happen with other companies like Tesla. The 58-second-long video showed a car speeding up and scraping on the concrete Jersey barriers. Did BMC Impose Only INR 5,000 Penalty on Contractor for Delayed Construction of Gokhale Bridge in Mumbai’s Andheri? Here’s What Fact Check Revealed.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) - Redwood City Area Statement

California Highway Patrol Arrests Driver Under the Influence

California Highway Patrol released a statement confirming the details of the incident and saying that the driver, who was driving the Ford Mustang Mach-E, was "under the influence" and detected no malfunction in the car found. CHP Redwood City Area confirmed that the video was shot by a passing motorist and shared on social media. The authority stated that the incident occurred on August 13, 2025, around 1:08 PM, and officers assigned to CHP Redwood City Area were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on US-101 southbound, south of Holly Street, in San Carlos. Ola Electric Likely To Unveil Sportier Electric Scooter, ‘Diamond Head’ Bike, and MoveOS 6 Update on August 15.

As per the preliminary investigation's findings, the California Highway Patrol said that a green Ford Mustang Mach E had crashed into a red Mitsubishi Mirage. After that, the car had collided with the right shoulder wall near the Holly Street overcrossing. The vehicle was not put under any autonomous (self-driving) mode, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. CHP said that it conducted an investigation in accordance with the law and also reminded motorists to report dangerous driving by calling 9-1-1. California Highway Patrol reiterated its mission to offer Safety, Service, and Security.

Fact check

Claim : Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV had malfunction resulting in steering lock, which led to the crash in g in California's Redwood City, Conclusion : Preliminary investigation reveals that the car was driven by the driver and not put on autonomous mode and no malfunction was detected. Full of Trash Clean

