Fact Check: Will Registered Post End From September 1, 2025? India Post Reveals the Truth

Mumbai, August 7: Is India Post really shutting down its trusted Registered Post service from September 1, 2025? Several media reports and viral social media posts have claimed that the Department of Posts has decided to discontinue Registered Post after more than five decades of service. The reports suggest that the move is aimed at modernising the postal system, with all features of Registered Post being absorbed into the Speed Post service.

According to these claims, the decision was approved by the Secretary and Director General of India Post, following a steady decline in usage over the years. Citing data that shows a drop in registered mail volume from 244.4 million in 2011-12 to 184.6 million in 2019-20, the reports argue that this shift is part of a broader digital transformation. The alleged discontinuation has sparked emotional reactions, especially from older citizens and rural communities, who consider Registered Post a reliable and familiar mode of communication for legal and official correspondence. India Post To Merge Registered Post With Speed Post From September 1, Retiring Its Iconic Postal Service After Decades: What It Means for You.

Registered Post Not Discontinued, Confirms India Post

Fact Check: Registered Post is NOT being discontinued. India Post has upgraded the service by merging it with Speed Post. Here’s what that means for you. 👇 — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) August 7, 2025

However, these claims have been debunked by India Post. In a Fact Check posted on X (formerly Twitter) on August 7, India Post clarified that Registered Post is not being discontinued. Instead, the service has been upgraded by integrating it with Speed Post to enhance delivery timelines while retaining all key features such as person-specific delivery, legal validity, real-time tracking, and delivery acknowledgements. This modernisation aims to offer the same trust and reliability that users associate with Registered Post, but with faster outcomes. India Post-Run Speed Post Service Reportedly Disrupted Across Country Due to Server Issue Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2025, Varanasi Man Confronts Staff as He Is Unable To Send Rakhi.

India Post emphasised that this is not the end of Registered Post, but rather an evolution to meet present-day communication needs. The move ensures that essential features remain intact while enhancing customer experience through Speed Post’s efficiency. The department encouraged citizens to ignore misleading reports and continue using Registered Post services confidently, now with improved speed and the same trusted framework.

Fact check

Claim : India Post will discontinue its Registered Post service from September 1, 2025, following a decline in usage and a merger with Speed Post. Conclusion : India Post has clarified that Registered Post is not being discontinued but has been upgraded for faster delivery through integration with Speed Post. Full of Trash Clean

