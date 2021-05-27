New Delhi, May 27: A message containing fake app link for registration for COVID-19 vaccination is going viral on WhatsApp. The viral message falsely claims that one can register for COVID-19 vaccine through CoWinHelp app. Also, there is link in the message for downloading the CoWinHelp app. Since the message is widely circulated, the government today said it is fake and COVID-19 vaccination registration is not being done through this app. French Nobel Laureate Luc Montagnier Said People Will Die Within 2 Years of Getting Vaccinated? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim About COVID-19 Vaccination, Reveals Truth.

"A message claims that people can register for COVID-19 vaccination by downloading CoWinHelp app through the given link. The link and app are fake," read a tweet by PIB Fact Check, a dedicated platform that counters misinformation related to government schemes and policies. Here it be noted that Aarogya Setu and UMANG apps can be used to register for COVID-19 vaccination. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration: Know How to Register on CoWIN Portal or Via Aarogya Setu and UMANG Apps.

PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message on COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Through CoWinHelp App:

A message claims that people can register for #COVID19Vaccination by downloading "CowinHelp App" through the given link#PIBFactCheck: The link & app are #FAKE! ➡️https://t.co/61Oox5pH7x is the official portal to register for #COVID19 Vaccination or use UMANG & Aarogya Setu app pic.twitter.com/XGygYev9W3 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 27, 2021

There is a portal called CoWIN (ww.cowin.gov.in) for COVID-19 vaccine registration. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India began on January 16. Initially, only healthcare workers and frontline workers like police personnel were inoculated. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country opened vaccination for everyone above 45 years of age and above 18 years of age from April 1 and May 1 respectively. A total of 20,26,95,874 people have been vaccinated so far in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2021 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).