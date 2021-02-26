Fake Website Offers Jobs, Laptops, Mobiles on Payment of Fee Under 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana', PIB Reveals the Truth Behind Viral Claim

New Delhi, February 26: A post claiming that the government is offering jobs, laptop, printers and mobiles under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' of the Ministry of Women and Children Development on paying Rs 2,100 is being widely circulated on various social media platforms. The fake post has being made by a website running on the name - betibachaobetipadhao.in. It claims to be started by the ministry to provide benefits to the people under the girl child protection scheme. Ministry of Labour Is Giving Rs 1,20,000 to Employees Who Worked Between 1990 to 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News.

Debunking the website, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out the claim is fake. Moreover the website that is making the claim is also fake. PIB also issued a clarification stating that the Ministry of Women and Children Development has nothing to do with. Fake Website Offers Loan Up to Rs 2 Lakh Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Yojana Loan’ Scheme, PIB Reveals Truth Behind Viral News.

Fact Check by PIB:

The government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned the general public about such false and misleading claims. People have also been advised against fake news and information being spread in the name of various ministries and other public agencies. It has advised to rely only on official government sources and authorities for any such information to avoid being falling in such traps.

Fact check

Claim : A website is claiming that the government is offering jobs, laptops, mobiles and other electronic devices under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme of the Ministry of Women and Children Development. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB shows that the fake is claim and the said Ministry has nothing to do with it.

