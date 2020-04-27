IRS Officers Recommended Finance Ministry to Tax Super Rich, Foreign Companies to Help Pay for Economic Fallout of Coronavirus? Government Quashes Fake Reports

File Image of Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo Credit: Twitter/Finance Ministry)

Mumbai, April 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government had brushed aside the idea of taxing the super rich and foreign companies to help pay for the coronavirus economic fallout. The idea was shared to the Centre by a group of Indian Revenue Service officers, but the government stated that this did not reflect official views and never asked IRS Association to prepare such a report.

Replying on the reports of IRS officers suggesting such measures to tax rich, Union Finance Ministry on Saturday quashed it by stating that Central Board of Direct Taxes never asked IRS Association or these officers to prepare such a report. Also, the Union Ministry said that the government officials had taken permission before going public with their personal views and suggestions. In the last tweet, the Finance Ministry reiterated that the impugned report does not reflect the official views of CBDT/Ministry of Finance in any manner. Homeopaths Permitted by Ayush Ministry to Treat COVID-19 Patients? PIB Fact-Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on WhatsApp.

Here's the tweets by Union Finance Ministry:

(3/3)It is reiterated that the impugned report does not reflect the official views of CBDT/MInistry of Finance in any manner.@nsitharamanoffc @Anurag_Office — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) April 26, 2020

(1/3)There is some report circulating on social media regarding suggestions by a few IRS officers on tackling Covid-19 situation. It is unequivocally stated that CBDT never asked IRS Association or these officers to prepare such a report.@nsitharamanoffc @Anurag_Office — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) April 26, 2020

So the reports of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) recommended raising the highest tax rate to 40 percent for people with annual income above Rs 10 lakhs ($131,130) is partially false. The Union Finance Ministry had, however, said that an inquiry was being launched into why the report was shared with the public.

