Narendra Modi Govt Begins Online Processing of GST Refund Amid COVID-19? CBIC Debunks Fake News, , Says 'Don't Click on Any Such Links on WhatsApp'

Fake message debunked by CBIC. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@cbic_india)

New Delhi, May 4: Amid the coronavirus pandemic spreading rapidly in the country, reports are bring circulated through social media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government has initiated the online processing of Goods and Services Taxes refund. However, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs had debunked the report by calling it phishing messages.

According to a viral message, which is being circulated through social media, a new messages is making the rounds that the Union government has initiated the online processing of Goods and Services Taxes refund. Also, the message also has a hyperlink, through which once can get a refund, the message claims. Income Tax Refunds of Upto Rs 5 Lakh, All GST and Custom Refunds to be Released Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Finance Ministry.

Refuting the claim, the CBIC issued a clarification through it official Twitter handle. In that message CBIC had asked the taxpayers not to click on any fake link which promises to give refund. It said, that these are phishing messages and are not sent by CBIC. The department also asked the taxpayer to visit http://gst.gov.in for online filings related to GST.

Here's the clarification by CBIC:

Taxpayers Beware !!! Please do not click on any fake link which promises to give refund. These are phishing messages and are not sent by CBIC or @Infosys_GSTN. Visit https://t.co/GTcdBJ0Pec for online filings related to GST #IndiaFightsCorona #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/IFifz0wdV0 — CBIC (@cbic_india) May 3, 2020

It is to be known that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in April had announced that GST and custom refunds, filed by companies, would also be released amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it added. The decision to release the GST and custom refunds at the earliest would benefit around one lakh business firms, including those falling under the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) category.

Fact check