NIOS to Take Gita, Ramayan to Madrassas Under New Education Policy? PIB Reveals the Truth Behind Misleading News Report

New Delhi, March 4: A news article by a renowned media house claiming that as a part of New Education Policy, the National Institute of Opening School (NIOS) will 'take Gita and Ramayan to Madrassas.' The report also quotes NIOS Chairman Saroj Sharma saying, “We are starting with 100 madarsas and will extend the programme to 500 in future.” It is being widely circulated on the internet. The misleading report claims that, 'NIOS to take Gita, Ramayan to Madrassas.' Indian Railways to Resume All Trains from April 1, 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake News.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau found that the news article is misleading and misrepresent the truth. PIB further states that, "It is totally the discretion of the learner to opt for subject combination from the bouquet of the subjects provided by NIOS." No Board Examination for Class 10th Under New Education Policy? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind the Fake WhatsApp Message.

The government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned the general public to not believe any such fake and misleading information. People have been warned against false claims. Any claim should be cross checked with the official releases of the government. People should rely only on the relevant government sources for such information or news and avoid being misled.

