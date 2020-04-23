Qatari Princess Caught in Orgy with 7 Men? Old Fake News of Sex Scandal About Princess Sheikha Salwa Goes Viral Again; Here is a Fact Check

Tweets Claiming Qatar Princess Sheikha Salwa’s Sexual Scandal With Seven Men Are Fake (Photo Credit: Twitter)

There are several social media posts going viral on the internet, especially in Twitter, claiming that Qatar Princess was caught in compromising position with seven men in a room in Excelsior London Hotel. The Twitter users shared a newspaper article titled "Qatari Princess caught in Orgy with 7 men!" and associated the woman in the picture with Sheikha Salwa. Fact Check: Tweet Claiming Muslim Woman From Saudi Arabia Married Her Son Are Fake, Know Truth Behind The Viral Picture.

"Qatari princess caught is Orgy with 7 men ! Glad Islamic women are waking up and exercising their birth rights, I guess? Probably it’s because of the centuries old tradition of suppressing women and addressing them inferior to men! Out burst seems quite evident," a Twitter user said.

LatestLY Fact Check team found that the claims are fake. The post dates back to 2016. The woman in the picture is Alia Al Mazrouei, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai based Al Mazrui Holdings and not Princess Sheikha Salwa. All the fake news attributed the story to the Financial Times. However, there is no record of FT having done any such story on Qatari princess’s sexual scandal.

Hence, posts going viral claiming that Qatari princess was caught in a compromising position is fake.

Fact check