'Three Eyed Boy in Germany'? Video of Three-Eyed Baby Born in Germany Is Fake, Here’s Fact Check to Find Truth Behind the Viral Clip

The internet has a great collection of unusual discoveries, amusing videos and bizarre stories. But many a time, fake clips are shared online to spark fear or just in the name of entertainment. Now, a video of a three-eyed baby is going viral on Facebook. Certain claims call it a 'miracle baby' which is born in Germany. Let us tell you, this is an old clip and an edited piece of work. There is no truth to this video or the claim. Pig-Human Baby Born in Kenya is Fake! Hybrid Animal is a Silicone Sculpture Created by an Italian Artist (See Viral Pics).

The video shows a child sitting in a car eating on a chip and a woman patting him on his cheek. But there's a third eye on his forehead which moves just like his left eye. The video has been shared on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter as well, all accompanied by claims of a 'three-eyed baby'. Some say it is born in Germany, with even links to a sage's prediction about such a child would be born in a foreign country. But it is not a real video, but a digitally edited clip.

Watch The Viral Clip Here:

The above clip has been shared widely on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter all of where it has garnered over thousands of views and going viral. If you search "three-eyed baby" on YouTube, you will get numerous recently uploaded videos of the same clip. But if you look carefully, it is very much a digital editing. The child's left eye is superimposed on the forehead, so the movement of the eyes is the same as the left pupil. The source of the original video is not known but a reverse search takes it to an old video which was uploaded on Twitter. The caption states, "The three-eyed man appeared."

Check the Tweet Here:

If you have got it on your social media profiles too, let the sender know that it is a fake video. That's not the real third eye but a superficial imposed one. There is no three-eyed-boy born in Germany as predicted. There have been miracle babies for real, but this is not the one.

Fact check

Claim : Three-eyed baby born in Germany. Conclusion : It is a fake video. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).