Father’s Day 2020 is here. Coinciding with Summer Solstice, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 21. To mark the event, children across the world have a lot of plans to impress their father and make him feel special. Even your smallest gesture of appreciation to so many things they did and sacrificed will do wonders to him. It will mean a lot. While, there are still a few more hours to go to celebrate the day, Twitter is flooded with Father’s Day wishes and images this weekend. From sharing heart-warming messages to uploading pictures with their dads, netizens have taken over twitter with #FathersDay celebration on their timeline. Father’s Day 2020 Wishes and Messages: Send WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Greetings, SMSes, Quotes and GIFs to Wish Your Dad Happy Father’s Day.

Every year, Father’s Day is observed on the third Sunday of June. This year, the day is even more special because it coincides with two major events—summer solstice (the longest day of the year) and annular solar eclipse, the first solar eclipse of 2020. Father’s Day 2020 celebration will be different this year because of the pandemic. However, it does not mean that the joy around the day will be any less fun. You can make this day special by celebrating it virtually and also sending some warm wishes and greetings to your father thanking him for everything. Father’s Day 2020 Greeting Card Messages From Son and Daughter: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Quotes and SMS to Wish Your Dad.

Twitter users, for now, has started sharing wishes on the social media platform, with Father’s Day appreciation post, uploading pictures along with their dad. How cute! In this article below, let us check out the best Father’s Day 2020 wishes and messages that have taken over the microblogging site.

Check Tweets:

Father's Day Celebration Started Already

#FathersDay 🤍 i am the daughter of the best father in the world 🤍 pic.twitter.com/B1i8CnVEpi — Տʍ. (@urkokh) June 19, 2020

Aww

Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father. - Unknown. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/bEL41VPAN1 — Paris Knight (@ParisKnightBook) June 20, 2020

Super Dads

#FathersDay card for my husband who graciously allows our girls to grow their rock collection exponentially. pic.twitter.com/hQViEJo7uu — Jessica Whipple (@Jessicawhippl17) June 19, 2020

Common Sport!

This is So Cute

Early #FathersDay present for the hubby from the sausages. pic.twitter.com/tw55gArbgU — ɖàռìɛʟ ʊì ռèɨʟʟ (@HomoSocialist) June 19, 2020

Father's Day Weekend

Me and my old man got a #FathersDay pic pic.twitter.com/MfzQWMsonf — 🇺🇸 Casual Kevin 🇺🇸 (@ForFightsSake) June 19, 2020

Aren’t they all so adorable? It is small gestures like these that make the day so much more special. We know, as of now you have all the ideas and plans in place to impress your father tomorrow and shower him the best Father’s Day celebration.

