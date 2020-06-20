June 21 is said to be the doomsday, the day when the whole world is supposed to end once and for all. But did you know there exist "Fifteen Signs before Doomsday", also known as "Fifteen Signs of Doomsday", "Fifteen Signs before Judgement"? The list includes all the phenomenons that indicate doomsday. However, the are just myths and beliefs. They have nothing do with reality and are definitely not backed by science. The list includes some spine-chilling scenes that are said to indicate the end of the world, also known as doomsday a fortnight before. And since we didn't see any of them, it looks like we are safe. The list gained popularity in the Middle Ages and it is said that these events will occur in the fortnight before the end of the world and consists of some extremely dramatic events! Let's discuss. What Is Doomsday? Is the World End Date June 21, 2020, As per Julian Calendar? What Did the Mayan Calendar Predict? FAQs on End of the World Prediction Answered

Fifteen Signs of Doomsday- Origin

The list is said to have been originated from the apocryphal, Apocalypse of Thomas. While one cannot guarantee the authenticity of these signs but it has been said to be found in many post-millennial manuscripts in Latin and vernaculars. The truthfulness of the list may be foggy but it has been widely circulated since the beginning of time. A variety of literary works and the Cursor Mundi (Middle-English historical and religious poem of almost 30,000 lines written around A.D. 1300 by an unknown author) include references to the "fifteen Signs of Doomsday". Some work of William Shakespeare may have references to the Fifteen Signs, derived from the Apocalypse of Thomas as well. Take a look at the fifteen signs that are said to be shown over fifteen days, according to the Welsh prose version:

The earth's waters rise above the mountains

The waters sink so low they cannot be seen anymore

The waters return to their original position

All sea animals gather on the surface and bellow unintelligibly

The waters burn from east to west

Plants and trees fill with dew and blood

Earth is divided into two parts

All buildings are destroyed

The stones fight each other

Great earthquakes occur

All mountains and valleys are levelled to a plain

Men come out from their hiding places but can no longer understand each other

The stars and constellations fall out of the sky (in the Comestor variant only stars fall The bones of the dead come out of their graves

All men die, the earth burns

Judgment Day

It is said that two versions of this list exist in the world and while the second is longer, the first version includes a list of seven signs only that indicates the end of the world.

