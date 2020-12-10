The Ambani family’s happiness is on cloud nine as Shloka Ambani gave birth to a baby boy today, December 10, 2020. The child was born at Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai and people across the country congratulated the new parents, Shloka and Akash. With this, Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, became a proud grandfather. As the announcement surfaced online, people were curious to see the first glimpse of the baby boy. The Indian business magnate shared an adorable picture of his grandson, and his smile speaks how he happy the family is at the moment. The photo has indeed gone viral, getting all the love from social media.

In the photo, the Reliance Chairman, can be seen all smiling, while carrying the little munchkin on his arms. RIL’s Director-Corporate Affairs, Parimal Nathwani took to Twitter to share the very first photo of the newest member of Ambani family—Shloka and Akash’s son. People in India congratulated the couple and the family welcoming their little bundle of joy. And the first photo of the baby boy has thrilled netizens, who were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse.

Here's the Pic:

Congratulations to Shloka & Akash Ambani for the birth of their baby boy. I also congratulate Shri Mukeshbhai, Neetabhabhi and the entire Ambani Family for the arrival of the new member. This is indeed a day to rejoice. Lots of love and blessings for the baby. pic.twitter.com/CVtRfPp0Rk — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 10, 2020

“Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to have become grandparents for the first time, as they welcome the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today (December 10) in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families,” reads the official statement as the family announced the birth of Shloka and Akash’s first child.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married in March, 2019. They were school friends, before they started dating. Their wedding was a grand-affair and top celebrities, politicians, business people and more attending their ceremony. We wish the couple lots of happiness and joy, and hope the little one is healthier and brings cheer and laughter to the family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).