Florida Daycare Teacher Writes 'I'm Out of Diapers' on Toddler's Belly, Other Times When Teachers Brutally Treated Their Students For Silliest Reasons!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Parents send their children to school to help them learn and facilitate their growth with the right kind of education. But unfortunately, not all schools and teachers are proving to be the best mentors. There have so many cases of teacher's brutality on students reported from around the world. The recent case comes from a daycare center in Florida. The daycare teacher scribbled a note on the toddler's belly to give a message to his mother to send diapers. Surat: Furious Parents Thrash School Teacher for Assaulting Class 12 Student; Watch Video.

The teacher staff wrote, "Mom I’m out of diapers" on the 18-month-old toddler's belly with a dark marker. The mother was raged with this way of communication and brought it up with the authorities. The facility later issued an apology for causing distress, but the mother is now looking for another daycare to enrol her child.

Here's The Mother's Post:

The above incident is a kind of brutality but some students from across the world have experienced the worse, like trashing and sexual assault. While beating a child has been banned in several regions, the teachers do not bother and have slapped, hit and thrashed students for the silliest of reasons. We have compiled some instances when teachers inflicted severe brutality on their students.

Teacher Beating Child to Death in Kenya

A teacher in Kenya's Msambweni region hit a Class 7 pupil so bad, that the child bled to death. The child suffered from internal bleeding and passed away in the hospital while receiving treatment. The teacher hit the 14-year-old with a cane because she had forgotten to get a textbook! The teacher has been arrested would be taken to court.

Child Beaten to Death in Lahore

In September 2019, a private school teacher hit a Class 10 student so badly that the child lost his life with the injuries. The horrific incident had serious repercussions when the angry classmates then set the school rooms on fire. The teacher named Muhammad Kamran punched the boy repeatedly and hit his head against the wall for not memorising his lesson. The boy was also tortured previously by school authorities over non-payment of fees.

Student Forced to Do 100 Sit-Ups in Pune

A student with only one kidney was forced to do over 100 sit-ups when he forgot to bring a book at school. The incident took place in November 2019 at Mahaveer English Medium School in Pune. The child later complained of severe stomach and leg pain and revealed the punishment at school. He was asked to be in the squatting position for 15 minutes later. While the principle tried to justify that the child was told to do just 15-20 sit-ups.

Arizona Teacher Has Sex With Student

An elementary school teacher from Arizona forcefully performed sexual activity on her 13-year-old student. What's shocking is the woman tried to pass on the blame on her student for his "aggressive behaviour." She even tried telling the school principal that the boy was obsessed with the teacher. The matter came up when the boy's parents found sexually explicit messages on his phone.

These are just some of the incidences, but in India alone we have numerous cases of teachers thrashing students until they bleed or are severely injured. There have been cases of sexual assault too. A teacher-student relationship that is supposed to be of a guide and learner has unfortunately been far from it, in the light of such incidences.