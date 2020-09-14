A Fox News reporter's live reporting on wildfires was photobombed by a galloping brown bear in California. Christina Coleman was talking about the fire that killed at least 33 people along the West Coast in Monrovia in California when the incident occurred. The bear appeared out of some bush toward Coleman and on seeing the wild animal, she stepped away. Fires raging across the West Coast have killed at least 28 people and made thousands to evacuate. In California alone, fires have scorched 4,375 square miles. Bear Takes a Stroll With Its Three Cubs At Popular Tourist Lake in Greece During Coronavirus Lockdown.

As the bear walked behind her in the video from Fox News, Coleman was quoted as saying, "To talk about the wildlife that we mentioned, the woman that we interviewed said she was concerned about it - take a look over here, here is a brown bear that is just making its way through this neighbourhood." Bear in Italy Sentenced to Death For Attacking Hikers, Animal Activists Demand Ban on Killing And Request Investigation.

Brown Bear That Interrupted the Reporting:

A brown bear barged in on a Fox News live shot Saturday and @CColemanFoxNews didn't miss a beat!https://t.co/k7iiE9EJZX pic.twitter.com/60QuqGZ7sX — Mark Joyella 🏳️‍🌈 (@standupkid) September 13, 2020

Bear Emerges From Bushes:

Fox News correspondent @CColemanFoxNews reporting on the California wildfires, has a close encounter with a brown bear on LIVE tv… @JonScottFNChttps://t.co/9Yg5xyo2ew pic.twitter.com/Y6e2Q4wDKZ — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) September 12, 2020

A resident told Coleman about the wildfire, which is next to the Angeles National Forest, "I love the animals, the wilderness, and I’m just so sad that everything is getting burned, and all these wild animals, the deer and all the bears, it’s just ruining this beautiful, beautiful place."

In the recent past, there have been multiple reports of wild bears being spotted in residential areas. A shocking video of a 12-year-old being chased by a brown bear had gone viral in May. His mother instructed him to quietly walk down to safety. In another incident, hikers were intimidated by black bears at Chipinque Ecological Park in San Pedro Garza Garcia in Mexico.

