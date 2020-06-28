A bear in Italy has been sentenced to death for attacking a father and son last week during a hiking trail on Monday. They were hiking on Mount Peller when the animal tried to attack them. Following which authorities decided to kill the bear, however, animal rights groups in Italy has been opposing it. The bear bit 28-year-old Christian Misseroni when his father 59-year-old Fabio Misseroni jumped on the anima's back, so his son' could escape. However, the bear then broke the man's leg during which Misseroni jumped and clapped hands to distract the bear. Following the bear ran back into the woods. Bear Easily Opens Door of Parked Minivan in Tennessee, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

After the incident, Italy's National Institute for Environmental Protection and Research called for bears that attack humans to be euthanized. Trentino governor Maurizio Fugatti then signed an order to capture and kill the bear. Authorities then decided to identify the bear through DNA garnered from saliva and fur in the claw and bite wounds and on the father's and son's clothes. In recent years, there have been a number of bear attacks in the region. Local authorities have created a bear DNA collected from faeces, fur and saliva. To match the DNA of the animals, CCTV cameras are used. Bear Attacks Trainer in Front of Live Audience at Russian Circus, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Requesting stoppage of the animal's killing, The Italian animal rights groups Animalisti Italiani and the World Wide Fund for Nature have requested the local government for a full investigation. They have also asked to inquire if the father or son did anything to taunt the bear. On Saturday, nearly 15,000 people had signed a World Wide Fund for Nature petition to save the bear.

Last month, a family recorded how a 12-year-old Alessandro was followed by a brown bear in northern Italy. While the boy 12-year-old Alessandro was saved, the encounter looked quite frightening. Italian environment minister Sergio Costa wrote a letter against the killing of the bear saying, "Only after collecting certain scientific information on the animal involved in the accident with the two citizens we will be able to evaluate technical solutions that, in my opinion, must not result in killing the animal."

