The city of Mumbai saw one of the dreaded monsoon days on August 5. With heavy rains throughout the day accompanied by strong winds, the city came to a standstill. There were reports waterlogged streets, flooded railway tracks, instances of house collapse, tree felling and electricity outages among other issues. People shared numerous pictures and videos to showcase the situation of the flooding in their regions. But some decided to make light humour of the miserable situation by giving it a funny commentary. So among the many videos that are being shared online, there are some with hilarious commentary about a trip into the Mediterranean sea to Venice in Mumbai. And needless to say, these funny clips are now going viral.

One of the clips shows vehicles making their way from a flooded region in the Bhulabhai Desai region of Mumbai near Breach Candy. A Gujarati uncle is making a commentary of how the scene looks from Venice, giving a feel of Italy. He says the vehicles that are wading through these flooded streets look like Gondolas, the traditional flat-bottomed boats. The sarcasm in this commentary adds to the humour element in here. Viral Video of Coconut Tree Dangerously Swaying Due to Strong Winds and Rains in Mumbai Has Netizens Coming Up With Some Funniest Reactions!

Check The Funny Video of Venice in Mumbai:

This was send on my family group chat featuring some classic gujju uncle commentary #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/elQ2w4j0iR — Zara Patel (@zarap48) August 5, 2020

Another video going viral is of a family from Murzban colony in Mahim region. The rainwater has entered into a home and the person is seen commenting as a tourist guide. He shows his family members sitting like enjoying a boat ride. He shows around the house, calling it the Atlantic Sea. The two-minute-long video takes the viewers through Mediterranean, Atlantic Sea, Gulf of Khambat and Bay of Bengal. He even says, "Don't worry, everything is under control." He mentions that they have kept the electronics like the washing machine and the fridge on an elevated platform.

Check The Video Here:

‘And this is the Mediterranean Sea at Murzban Colony’. Made my day 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Iyfm7ZmGOi — Simin Patel (@siminpatel) August 6, 2020

People are loving the commentary although some expressed concern about the electrical equipment in the home due to the waterlogging. But it is funny how the family has given a humorous spin to the situation of a serious crisis. This reminds us of another video that went viral, of two guys appearing to float on a bed in the middle of the flooded streets. They too seemed carefree of what was happening around as they enjoyed their small 'ride.' While it is definitely unfortunate to see the situation of waterlogging in the city and the devastation it brings to many families, people have found a lighter side to deal with it too. So from Golcondas in Breach Candy to Mediterranean and Atlantic in Mahim, Mumbai rains have seen it all!

