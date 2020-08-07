In the last two days, heavy rains and strong winds created havoc in the city of Mumbai and around. Severe waterlogging on streets, trees felling off, electricity outages, the heavy downpour caused significant damage to residents. Among the many videos that are being shared online showing the situation of waterlogged streets, a video of two guys sleeping on what appears as a bed, floating through the flooded streets is going viral on social media. The video has been shared on Twitter and Instagram by adding a romantic song "Adhi Adhi Raat" in the background. The result is too funny and it will remind you of Desi version of Titanic. Viral Video of Coconut Tree Dangerously Swaying Due to Strong Winds and Rains in Mumbai Has Netizens Coming Up With Some Funniest Reactions!

It is unclear where exactly the video is taken from but it is sure one of a kind! While everyone was running helter-skelter as the heavy rains came pouring down in the middle of a pandemic, these two men in question seemed to be the most carefree. It shows they are in the middle of a crowded street that's waterlogged and vehicles are trying to make their way from one side. They are on what appears to be a bed but of a plastic material that floats on water. They are seen floating across this flooded street with no worry of what's happening around. The background music to this video makes it funnier and netizens are loving it. It is widely being shared on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

'Tu chill maar, tension na le' Mumbai style pic.twitter.com/HfLBSlsov7 — Cherry Dimple (@realshailimore) August 6, 2020

So funny, right? Check some of the reactions from Twitterati.

River Rafting Lite!

River rafting lite ☺️ — ᏒᎧᏂᎥᏖ 🔱 (@RohitxO_o) August 6, 2020

Titanic References Are Here

This proves that Jack and Rose could have easily accommodated on that door... — Abhishek (@bhisheksingh01) August 6, 2020

Yes Yes

This proves that Jack and Rose could have easily accommodated on that door... — Abhishek (@bhisheksingh01) August 6, 2020

No Care in The World

Aag lage chahe basti mein.. launde apni masti mein😂😂😂 — Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) August 6, 2020

Who Needs Cabs

Jab office bed ke sath ja sakte ho toh Ola Uber kyun😂 — Kachra Seth (@Kachra_Se) August 6, 2020

Not Aam Zindagi

Yeh hai mentos zindagi — Bharat (@ImBharatRathod) August 6, 2020

Sums Them Up!

" aag lage chahe basti mein, hum apni masti mein" — Vedanshi Dwivedi (@DwivediVedanshi) August 6, 2020

Some people have called this the "spirit of Mumbai" too. It is rather unfortunate for the losses and damage these rains have got in the last two days for some, but these guys have given the most- chilled reaction to the situation.

