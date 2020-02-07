Toddler Happily Chews Jalapeno Pepper and Realises It Was a Bad Idea! Funny Video Goes Viral

Toddler Happily Chews Jalapeno Pepper (Photo Credits: Video Screenshot/ Facebook)

A little girl was spotted happily chewing Jalapeno pepper that turned out to be really spicy. The video begins with the toddler wearing a pink onesie showing off the pepper on her left hand. The girl identified as Aurewen was standing in the kitchen, chewing and showing off the vegetable to her mother and the camera. She gleefully chews the pepper. A few moments later, Aurewen expression said it all. She realised how bad idea it was to take the pepper into her mouth and even munching it. Poor kid! The funny video has gone viral, and people are sharing all their love for the toddler.

Aurewen's mother, Jennie Jean, filmed the video of her daughter Aurewen. When the mother asked, "What have you got?" Aurewen proudly shows off the green chilli pepper, which was already missing a big bite. The toddler puts the jalapeno back in her mouth and continues to chew. Dancing around the spot, when Jennie asked her daughter if it was good, Aurewen nodded enthusiastically. Her mother asked if it was spicy, the little girl shakes her head and takes another bite. She continues to chew, until she suddenly stops. That is the moment; you really cannot miss watching.

Jennie originally posted the video on her Facebook account. Along with it, there was another clip, where little Aurewen was seen hiding many oranges under her clothes. The toddler is adorably naughty.

Watch Viral Video:

It was at that moment she knew she messed up 🤣🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/4FYt8QYoZz — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) February 6, 2020

Jennie also posted the video on her YouTube channel which is dedicated to Aurewen and her elder sister, five-year-old Madelynn, titled Spieks Sisters. It is surely adorable to watch kids daring enough to try out on so many things. The video also invited some criticisms saying that allowing kids to eat chilli peppers can be dangerous. But Jennie reassured the viewers that Aurewen is fine and she even tried to go back for more.