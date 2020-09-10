Dubai influencer couple held their gender reveal party at The Burj Khalifa. At a time when gender reveal parties are a fad, the couple decided to announce the gender of their baby on the tallest building in the world alongside friends and family. While Burj Khalifa often lights up during festivals, to pay tributes to people and incidents, this seems to be the first of its kind when a tower shone to announce a Dubai couple's baby's gender. Anas and Asala Marwah, said that they also did not know the gender of the baby, as the doctor had directly handed over the reporters to the people doing the light show. This comes at a time when a massive wildfire was sparked due to a gender reveal party in California.

The video shows the tower doing a countdown increasing curiosity among people. Then, it reads 'It's a boy' making everyone hug and jump in joy. The couple were blessed with a daughter, Mila in 2018 and are currently expecting their second child. In order to make the occasion a special one, the couple decided to approach The Burj Khalifa for the gender reveal ceremony. El Dorado Fire: Women Who 'Invented' Gender Reveal Parties Asks People to 'Stop Having These Stupid Parties, No One Cares' Following the Recent Disaster in California.

The couple married in 2017 and is quite popular on social media platforms. They have over 7.3 million subscribers on YouTube, and each husband and wife have more than two million followers on their individual Instagram accounts. Texas Couple Criticised For Hurling Watermelon Into Hippo's Mouth For Gender Reveal Party; Says The Animal Was Not Harmed (Watch Video)

The forest fire caused due to the gender reveals party has razed more than 10,000 acres after beginning on Saturday. Mass evacuations had to be ordered as firefighters contain only little of it. The gender reveal party was held at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa where the couple had gathered with their friends and family. A guest ignited a "smoke-generating' firework triggered in the wildfires in Southern California'sSan Bernardino County. They tried to douse the fire using water in bottles, but couldn't.

