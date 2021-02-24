The whole fiasco surrounding the Georgia Harrison secret sex video leak on XXX site OnlyFans, the Love Island star has now quit social media. The reason being cited is that trolls bombarded her with pictures of her "revenge porn video". No confirmation has been made by the 26-year-old Love Island star. As per reports, she has been sent clips and pictures from the footage. Some even took it a notch higher and went ahead to tag her in posts about her "revenge porn" pics and videos.

Her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Bear was arrested after being suspected of making a secret sex tape of her without her knowledge. It comes after Georgia posted on Instagram announcing that she will leave the app for a while. She wrote: "Cannot wait until the time I can speak my truth about everything I'm going through… the lies, the heartbreak the deception, the manipulation. Being stripped of my privacy and laughed at. Imagine having young daughters and supporting that sort of abuse on a social platform. How embarrassing. Switching off my phone for a well-needed reset if you need me urgently call my mum or my manager x."

Bear was arrested at Heathrow airport on his return to the UK from Dubai over suspicion of filming himself having sex with Georgia and sharing it without consent online. While he has earlier denied all claims in an "official statement", against secretly sharing a video that captures them having sex on the XXX website OnlyFans. Bear had claimed that the girl shown in the video isn't Georgia. He has also been released from custody on bail until February 10. Charges against him include "suspicion of disclosing private sexual photographs or films without consent with the intent to cause distress, harassment, and obstructing a police officer." Before this Love Island star, Harrison had even urged fans to send her evidence she can pass to the police as she had accused her ex Stephen Bear of posting a secret XXX sex tape on OnlyFans and even have it circulated on WhatsApp.

Georgia Harrison Instagram Pic:

The Love Island star had first posted the allegations on Instagram in December saying: "So bear has cctv around his house he purposely got me in a position where he knew it would be on cctv quite a long time ago and after acted like he forgot the camera were there." Georgia Harrison Secret Sex Video Leak on XXX Site OnlyFans Row: Love Island Star Begs Fans for 'Evidence Against Stephen Bear' While He Issues an Official Statement, Everything You Want to Know

Stephen Bear is popular on OnlyFans. If you do not know what OnlyFans is then it is a subscription-based website that doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like XXX star Renee Gracie celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans. OnlyFans doesn't provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans has been credited for giving more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money.

