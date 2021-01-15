Georgia Harrison Secret Sex Video Leak on XXX Site, OnlyFans and WhatsApp row sees Stephen Bear, the accused arrested over allegations of revenge porn. The reality star was arrested this morning after arriving back in the UK, when his flight touched down at Heathrow Airport by Dubai Cops. Since December allegation against him claiming that the Big Brother star leaked XXX sex clip with ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison were doing rounds. The Georgia Harrison secret sex video leak row only deepened and became more controversial after Georgia cried on social media while Bear mocked and dismissed the allegations as "so silly".

Love Island star Georgia claimed that he made a secret sex tape of her and that the alleged tape has even been shared on WhatsApp. However, he has now been arrested as Essex Police confirmed to The Sun that Bear remains in custody for questioning. Charges against him include "suspicion of disclosing private sexual photographs or films without consent with the intent to cause distress, harassment, and obstructing a police officer." Before this Love Island star, Harrison had even urged fans to send her evidence she can pass to the police as she had accused her ex Stephen Bear of posting a secret XXX sex tape on OnlyFans and even have it circulated on WhatsApp.

A few weeks ago Stephen Bear had responded to the serious allegations, denying all claims in an "official statement", against secretly sharing a video that captures them having sex on the XXX website OnlyFans. Bear had claimed that the girl shown in the video isn't Georgia. The Love Island star had first posted the allegations on Instagram in December saying: "So bear has cctv around his house he purposely got me in a position where he knew it would be on cctv quite a long time ago and after acted like he forgot the camera were there." Georgia Harrison Secret Sex Video Leak on XXX Site OnlyFans Row: Love Island Star Begs Fans for 'Evidence Against Stephen Bear' While He Issues an Official Statement, Everything You Want to Know.

She further said via the Instagram stories: "(As u do when u have cctv set up around private property going directly to your television and phone). Firstly i had to give him the benefit of the doubt and hope he just would do the right thing, partly because i was ashamed and just wanted it to go away but tbh i have nothing to be ashamed about i was on private property with someone i had been with multiple times and trusted/was in love with."

She continued: "However since being away I have met 2 more people he has shown and even seen a screen recording so I have no other choice but to go public about this situation not just for me but for anyone that has been round there no knowing they are being filmed. I feel hurt, I feel violated, I feel embarrassed but I also feel like my friends and followers will support me through this and I can't stay silent on the matter any longer."

"Also anyone who watched it your disgusting yourself. Any respectful man, brother, son, father would tell him he's disgusting for showing anyone that especially as u can clearly see its CCTV and I don't know its recording, she concluded.

Georgia took to Instagram to ask her fans for help. She said: "Would appreciate anyone sending me any footage he's put over his story. Georgia also directly addressed Bear in a video message, saying she was going to ask the police to investigate. He later issued what he calls an official statement on Instagram denying all claims and that he won't speak further on this matter.

Stephen Bear's Official Statement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear)

While amid Georgia Harrison secret sex video leak on XXX website OnlyFans controversy, Stephen Bear had recently also shared an alarming video of him crying and acting anxious about something after Georgia Harrison had accused him of a secret sex video leak on XXX website OnlyFans. The video of him crying had fans worrying about him.

