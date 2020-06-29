Remember how you keep refreshing the page before your order payment is confirmed? It turns out you must pay a little more attention, as in case your first trial is cancelled, it might be accepted eventually, and you might end up ordering too many things at a go. Like this German man, who recently gained prominence on social media after erroneously ordering 28 Tesla cars worth $1.5 million. Yes, you read that right. He, along with his father, ordered multiple Tesla Model 3s, even though the father-son duo wanted to order just one. The Reddit post, explained how the technical glitch caused the audaciously expensive error. Tesla Motion Sensor Camera Catches Woman Keying Car at Mall Parking Garage in Australia.

Tesla is a major hit among rich car owners who want to switch to electric vehicles with super technology, without compromising on the looks. The Model, which runs on autopilot is among the most-preferred Tesla cars. The father-son duo who faced the technical glitch explained the fiasco on Reddit which has now been reported by international media. The Reddit user goes by the name ‘Ballon-man’ said the family was looking to replace their old Ford Kuga with Tesla Model 3.

After filling in all the details, when the father clicked ‘submit,’ the website stated that the order placement was unsuccessful, owing to an alleged payment issue. Following this, the father-son kept trying, for exactly 28 times. “Then, it hit us like a truck. All 27 times we tried to get through because it "didn't work", an order was placed but we got no notification. We only found out when logging in with our Tesla-Account on their website. We ordered 27 Teslas. 52k each,” the son explained on Reddit. Tesla Engineers Work To Design Ventilators From Tesla Model 3 Parts; Video Up on Tesla's Official YouTube Channel.

The multiple attempts translated into success eventually and the website confirmed their order. All the 27 unsuccessful attempts were indeed successful, and that is how the family ended up ordering 28 Teslas. Owing to the technical glitch, the family placed an order worth USD 1.57 million. The man immediately dialled Tesla customer care support and cancelled the order without any charge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).