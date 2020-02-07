Guy's Tweet About His Grandpa's Facebook Status For His Wife Will Restore Your Faith in Love This Valentine Week

Viral tweet on grandpa's Facebook (Photo Credits: Twitter)

February has started with a vibe of love and romance in the air, with Valentine's Day just a week away from now. The Valentine Week has begun today and while it happens to be a very modern kind of celebration, a guy's tweet about his grandfather's love for his wife stands out. In the times of modern relationships which often result in breakups and finding love in someone else, this short story of her grandfather will definitely make you go "Awww!" The guy made a Facebook account for his grandfather and taught him how to use the basics. On the next day, he uploaded a status that read "my wife" because the question on Facebook status tab reads, "What's on your mind." This cute tale is now going viral and melting hearts of people on Twitter. Girl's Viral Post to Find a Husband For Her Mother Inspires Another Daughter Go Groom Hunting For 56-Year-Old Mom on Twitter.

Twitter user Agha (@Agha_themoiz) tweeted a small anecdote wherein he made a Facebook account for his Nana (maternal grandfather) as he got a smartphone. He explained to him how everything worked. The next day he saw a status that simply read, "my wife." Confused, Agha called him to ask what it meant, to which his grandpa replied, Facebook asked what's on your mind, so he wrote, "my wife". How cute, right? The tweet is making everyone emotional and is going viral with over 13,000 likes.

Check The Viral Tweet Here:

I made my Nana his Facebook yesterday and explained how everything worked because he got a new smart phone Today I saw his Facebook status "my wife" I didn't get him so I called him and asked about the status and he said Facebook puchra tha whats on your mind So I said my wife. — Agha (@Agha_themoiz) February 5, 2020

In times when we read of many modern relationships not making it to a happy ending, or seeming happy but far from being happy; this old school love fills us with so much hope. It is one of those feel-good stories that definitely deserves to go viral. In days of Valentine Week, it is just perfect!