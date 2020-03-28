Happy Earth Hour 2020! From Working Out to Stargazing, 9 Fun Things To Do During This Earth Hour

Stargazing, workout (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy Earth Hour 2020: The observance of Earth Hour takes place globally. Initiated in 2007 by Australia, the Earth Hour is now a worldwide event which is observed by over 180 countries. Earth Hour is a movement which is observed by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The event’s main objective is to encourage people to turn off all the non-essential lights at their home (or in their surroundings), for one hour, on one designated day announced by the WWF. It is a symbolic event which shows an individual’s commitment to protecting our planet Earth. There are a lot of activities that one can be a part of, during this year. If you are observing the Earth Hour for the first time, or are already accustomed to observe the day, here are some fun activities that you can do on Earth Hour 2020. Are you ready to dive in the pool of fun this Earth Hour? Earth Hour 2020 Date: Significance of the Observance That Encourages to Switch Off Lights in Support of Nature.

1. Work Out

Workout (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Work up a sweat – get in the groove with your favourite workout

You can always break a sweat in the designated one hour. To add some wonderful vibes and creativity to it, you can light several candles around and then indulge in your favourite workout. Who doesn’t like to shed some extra calories?

2. Be Your Own Artist, Make a Masterpiece

Paint (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

To make things funnier, put your hands to good work. You can draw a masterpiece by painting on someone’s face, be it an animal, a quote, or anything. It will be fun when the lights are turned on. Pro tip: Don’t post these masterpieces on your Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram. LOL!

3. Take a Look at the Stars Again

Stargazing (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Who doesn’t love gazing at the stars? Well, there are a lot of people out there who love stargazing. If you are a star-gazer, Earth Hour is the best time you can have. With no extra lights to distract, it will be a delight to watch the stars.

4. Make a Resolution

Make a resolution (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

With your kids at home, you can also have a brainstorming session during this Earth Hour. You can pledge to do your bit in saving the planet earth, or decide upon developing a good habit – or both. Kids would love to be part of this activity. It will help you create a strong bonding as well.

5. Art and Craft

Craft (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

If drawing is not your thing, you can have a mini art and craft class during this Earth Hour. You can make a lot of things like lanterns, and other beautiful silhouettes. It will be fun to bring out your creative side with this activity.

6. Candlelight Dinner

Candlelight Dinner (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It may sound over-rated, but it not. It is definitely not. For couples who want to spend some quality time together and bond over food, this can be a perfect opportunity to have a great time. You can chit-chat, recall your fond memories, etc. Which couple wouldn’t love it?

7. Make a Bucket List

To-do list (Photo Credits: Pexels)

You have all the time (only one hour) to relax your mind and write down things in your bucket list. It can be a solo, couple, and/or family activity. To make things spicier, you can compile all of them, and pledge that you will fulfil at least one item every year.

8. Board Games

Board Games (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Bring the board games out, dust them off, and get ready for one hell of a time. Who doesn’t love to play board games? Be it Ludo, Business (also called Monopoly), Picnic etc. One can also have a quiz night with your loved ones. Note: Get ready for nostalgia.

9. Practise Your Photography Skills

Night photography (Photo Credits: Pexels)

If you are someone who is an ardent fan of photography, this can be a once-in-a-year experience for you. Photography in the dark, and that too in the Earth Hour? It is a surety that you will be able to add loads of photographs in your collection/portfolios.

There’s so much else that one can do in the Earth Hour 2020. One can play the guitar, watch a web series, cook some delicious food, talk with your long-lost friend, have some old-school fun with flashlights etc. With Earth Hour 2020 nearing, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Earth Hour’, and hope you do try one of the things mentioned in our “Earth Hour 2020 To-Do List”.