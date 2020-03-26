Earth Hour 2020 Date: Significance of the Observance That Encourages to Switch Off Lights in Support of Nature

Earth Hour 2020 (Photo Credits: Pexels)

There are some days and times where we come together and celebrate with our loved ones, our communities and on some occasions with the whole world. But there are very few occasions where we can all come together and do something for the greater good. And Earth Hour is exactly that. It is a day that people get together and do something for the Earth. Every year, Earth Hour Day is celebrated on the last Saturday in March, every year. Earth Hour Day 2020 will, therefore, be celebrated on March 28 across the globe. A worldwide movement organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Earth Hour Day has been an extremely crucial step towards increasing people’s awareness on the planet’s needs, global warming, climate change, etc. Become a Superhero And Save the Planet With These Simple Steps.

When is Earth Hour Day Celebrated?

As mentioned Earth Hour Day 2020 will be celebrated on March 28. Every year, the date of the Earth Hour Day celebration depends on the last Saturday of March. This choice was made by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) when they celebrated the first-ever Earth Hour Day on March 31 in Sydney, Australia at 7:30 pm, local time.

The Journey Into International Earth Hour Day Celebrations:

After the first Sydney Earth Hour was celebrated in March 2007, San Francisco took inspiration and organised their own lights out, which was observed in October that year. This motivated the organisers to scale up and make this observation an international event in March 2008. Today, Earth Hour is observed across the world from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

How is Earth Hour Day Celebrated?

While other celebrations often revolve around various public events and campaigns, Earth Hour Day can be celebrated and observed by people across the world in the comfort of their homes. That is because this celebration revolves around turning off the electricity in our homes for an hour, in an effort to contribute to energy conservation, and also highlight the impact that so many people coming together and doing something small for just an hour can do to our planet.

More than anything, Earth Hour Day celebration is all about the power that we individuals possess. It all boils down to our choice of doing something small or big for the betterment of the world. Earth Hour Day is a great day to begin conversations on the importance of conserving the planet, helping it heal and working towards a better future. As we inch closer to celebrating Earth Hour Day 2020, let’s pledge to do our bit and participate in the worldwide movement.