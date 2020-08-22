Like Holi and Diwali, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is one of those few festivals for which the devotees wait eagerly. Ganesha Chaturthi 2020 falls on August 22, i.e. Saturday. People celebrate the festival in high spirits and spectacular festivities. However, with Coronavirus pandemic at its peak, not many people will be able to celebrate their hearts out, this Ganesha Chaturthi. They can convey their festive feelings by sending Ganesha Chaturthi wishes and greetings to their loved ones on this auspicious day. Meanwhile, people have taken to Twitter with beautiful greetings and HD images to wish each other on the occasion. We bring to you a beautiful collection of messages that are being shared on social media platforms. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat to Place Ganesha Idol: Puja Vidhi to Worship Bappa, Significance and Celebrations of Ganeshotsav.

Lord Ganesha is known to be the remover of all obstacles and the God of new beginnings and blessings. You will be surprised to know that such is Ganesha’s prowess that he is worshipped first amongst all Gods and Goddesses. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with grand festivities across the country. Here's what Twitterati are sending each other on the festive occasion. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Images, New Bal Ganesha HD Photos & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Beautiful GIF Greetings & Picture Messages of Ganpati Bappa to Wish on Ganeshotsav!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May God Ganesha Bestow You Power, Destroy Your Sorrow and Enhance Happiness in Your Life. 🙏🌺#HappyGaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/P6E8oCGr8U — Sanjay Bharathi (@SanjaiBarathi) August 22, 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

🙏ॐ गणेशाय नमः🙏 Wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May lord Ganesha bless us with peace, wealth & harmony and strengthen my country to combat against Covid-19.🙏#GaneshaChaturthi #गणेश_चतुर्थी #HappyGaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2020 #Ganesha #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/kgRyKb2Cyu — Nitesh kumar (@Nitesh_kumar_g) August 22, 2020

Happy Ganpati!

I pray that Lord Ganesha bestows the whole world with happiness, wisdom, good health, and prosperity! #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/k4gOJIBHeq — H. Pratap Chalan (@Hemapratap95) August 22, 2020

Happy Festival Greetings!

May Lord Ganesha shower his love and blessings on you and your family and take away all your problems and sorrows & fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Wishing you all a Happy Shree Ganesh Chaturthi.. Ganapati Bappa Morya !#GaneshChaturthi#ModernVeerRaysSecurityForce pic.twitter.com/mtTo5vmrI7 — Modern Veer Rays Security Force India Pvt. Ltd. (@modern_force) August 22, 2020

Happy Chaturthi!

This Ganesh Chaturthi lets spread love and harmony amongst each other and Pray for a life full of wisdom and good fortune. Jai Shri Siddhi Vinayaka!#ganeshchaturthi #ganeshchaturthi2020 #jainaviation pic.twitter.com/xmYWCs5E9i — Jain Aviation International (@jainaviatioinfo) August 22, 2020

Have a Blessed Festival!

The major Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations take place in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and Karnataka among other places. A day prior to the festival, people bring idols of Ganpati home for the 10-day festival. The idol is worshipped the days following. Fruits, sweets and flowers are offered to 'Bappa'. After 10 days, the idol is taken out as a procession and immersed in a water body. People then pray to Lord Ganesh to return home at the earliest. We wish you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

