Hey Uber! Do You Allow Taxi Sex? Nude Poonam Pandey Claims to Have Fulfilled Her 'UBER' Fantasy in This New NSFW Instagram Video

Poonam Pandey's New Instagram video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Poonam Pandey is known to share saucy posts on Instagram and every now then, she manages to send social media in a meltdown with her risque content. Her videos are known to go beyond the word bold and not long ago, Pandey shared a post that quite literally left nothing to imagination as she pulled the zip down off her bodysuit in a video. Her new post once again pushes the envelope too far as this time, the NSFW video showcases her inside a car which according to her post is an "Uber". Pandey is seen baring it all in the back of a cab and even mentions it as her "Uber Fantasy". Poonam Pandey’s Nipple Show in X-Rated Video Escapes the Instagram Axe Despite App’s Strict Anti-Nudity Policy.

Sharing the sensuous video on her Instagram, she wrote, "I cannot believe myself I did this in a Taxi. UBER FANTASY." The content of the video is certainly sensitive and with Instagram taking their nudity clause quite seriously have in the past pulled down accounts for now following their community guidelines. Although, there has been immense debate over it given that blocking accounts with any nudity could hamper the work of artists into nude modelling. As for Poonam Pandey's posts, the app has never taken any action relating to her risque content.

Check Out the Video Here:

Despite the debates over its guidelines, Instagram has maintained that "we don’t allow nudity on Instagram.” While it seems that Pandey's post may once again go without any notice from Instagram for breaking its rules, we are not sure if the same will be done by Uber. Poonam Pandey Posts Nude Video on Instagram That Is Both ‘Dirty’ and ‘Uncensored’! (Watch but NSFW).

The cab company may take an action against Pandey for their legal guidelines state, "Uber has a no-sex rule. Sexual contact is prohibited while using the Uber apps, including during a trip or delivery, regardless of whether you know the person or they give you their consent. This includes activities such as sexual intercourse, solicitation of sexual intercourse, masturbation, or touching and exposure of sexual body parts."