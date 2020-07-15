In a horrific revelation, people will be paid £10,000 to harvest chop off giant walruses' 22-inch penis bone and have them as trophies. The hunters are offering a huge amount to have the massive animal's penis bone, also known as baculum bone and tusk. They will pay to kill giant male walrus that weight upto 1.5 ton and harvest their genitals. The guides remove their tusks and 22-inch baculum bone for hunters who travel to remote Nunavut in northern Canada to take part in the walrus hunts, reports, Thesun.

The walrus hunt includes tracking the giant mammals and using powerful hunting rifles from close range. Travel firm Canada North Outfitting said to The Sun that the £10,000 per person price only includes five days of hunting with Inuit guides, extraction of tusks and baculum bone and export license to send the trophies home.

The firm says on his website: “Canada North Outfitting pioneered Walrus hunting in Nunavut, conducting the first non-resident, non-Aboriginal hunt in 1995. Our clients have taken seven of the top 10 Atlantic Walrus trophies entered in the Safari Club International record book."

They further say, "Walrus hunts are carried out with the use of motorised boats to transport you to the hunting areas. When Walrus are spotted, they are stalked upon while resting on large ice floes or small rocky island haul outs. Shooting ranges are close in, usually under 35 metres (approximately 40 yards). We recommend using .338 or .375 rifle.”

This reminds us of the gruesome murder of 25 walruses, 12 adults and 13 pups, who were shot and left for dead in the year 2015. Pictures of the scene showed some walruses missing tusks, their heads, oosiks (the valuable walrus penis bone that can grow to about 2 feet). View Pic:

Currently, they call The Walrus Hunt as "truly one of the most cultural hunts" one will experience and that Walrus are hunted during the summer and one can have "sightings of whales, seals and polar bear during your adventure, plus incredible ice formations." They urge people to schedule the trip "between July and August 2020/2021 for an unforgettable 2 x 1 arctic adventure!" as they pay extra for travel, accommodation, food and drink and even papers for the firearms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).