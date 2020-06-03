Infuriating #GeorgeFloydChallenge Sees People Recreating the Cold-Blooded Murder of George Floyd on Twitter; Racist & Ignorant Trend Enrages Netizens (View Pics)

George Floyd Challenge Pics (Photo Credits: Twitter)

George Floyd's murder has created an uproar in the United States with raging protestors demanding justice for the African-American man who was killed while being taken in custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the United States by Derek Chauvin, a white American police officer. While the streets are being taken over by people protesting against the horrific act police brutality that is being called a product of the systematic racial discrimination faced by black people, some racist & ignorant netizens have turned the death into a viral internet challenge. Known as #GeorgeFloydChallenge, this distasteful trend has left the rest of the world in shock. This challenge shows white people recreating the tragic murder of George Floyd and sharing the picture on Twitter under #GeorgeFloydChallenge. Who Was George Floyd? Why Was He Detained? Here's Why the Death of the 46-Year-Old African-American in Minneapolis Sparked Violent Protests in US.

In these pictures, you will see one out of two people lying on the ground with hands tied in the back just like the torture George Floyd had to go through, while the other person enacts to suffocate the person by pressing them on their neck with their knees. This infuriating trend is all over Twitter and angered netizens want these people to be brought to justice. Australian Porn Star Elle Knox Gets Escorted Off United Airlines Flight For Speaking About George Floyd's Protests.

Recreating what will go down in history as one of the most brutal murders on the basis of racial discrimination and police brutality has most netizens shocked and exasperated. While on one hand the entire nation including big names like Google, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Gucci, Prada, Warner Music Group, Sony/ATV, Universal Music, British label Dirty Hit, Eminem’s Shady Records, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Tom Brady, Giselle Bundchen are supporting #BlackoutTuesday and #BlackLivesMatter to speak out against the racial discrimination, this trend reflects exactly what's wrong with the society. Check out the pictures:

Twitter. Find these fools. Call them out. We need to know what kind of absolute morons thought they could do this and get away with it. These men are the problem. Find them. I don’t condone violence, but there need to be repercussions for their actions. #GeorgeFloydChallenge pic.twitter.com/DQdATBQU6X — Bluest Knight (@DaBluestKnight) June 2, 2020

People are disgusted

Infuriating

Netizens Are Demanding These Posts To Be Deleted

#blackoutuesday #BlackLivesMattter #GeorgeFloydChallenge #GeorgeFloydprotest I want names of these privileged white MOTHER FUCKING RACISTS! I am so so many things right now, God please don’t let George Floyd’s family see this! pic.twitter.com/eajHj8Sl1f — Karen Prentice Scott (@KarenPrentice) June 3, 2020

Awful

Very sad and disrespectful, for as many as they are that support #BlackLivesMattter there are more than we’d like to admit that disagree with its validity and cause 😢 #GeorgeFloydChallenge https://t.co/u13hDYscnm — 🥂The Barrowboy🥂 (@Barrowboy77) June 3, 2020

The police officer pressed his knees on the side of Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down. The protests have been acknowledged by big tech industry names like Sundar Pichai… Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Twitter that the homepage of US Google will appear with a black ribbon. While netizens demand these miscreants to be brought to justice Twitter itself had changed their Twitter bio to #BlackLivesMatter and the colour of their logo to black showing solidarity with George Floyd's death. The protests have led to violence and arson all over America, so much so that it even reached the White House where US President Donald Trump had to be taken down into the bunker for safety.