Every year, International Day of Families is observed on May 15 in several countries around the world. This annual event provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families. The Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 with resolution A/RES/47/237 and reflects the importance the international community attaches to families. International Day of Families 2025 falls on Thursday, May 15. This global event highlights the importance of families as the basic units of society and to raise awareness about issues related to families around the world. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

International Day of Families 2025 Date

International Day of Families 2025 falls on Thursday, May 15.

International Day of Families 2025 Theme

International Day of Families 2025 Theme is ‘Family-Oriented Policies for Sustainable Development: Towards the Second World Summit for Social Development’.

International Day of Families History

In resolution 1985/29 of May 29, 1985, the Council invited the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to consider the possibility of including an item entitled “Families in the development process” in the provisional agenda of its forty-first session. This was done with a view to consider a request to the Secretary-General to initiate a process of development of global awareness of the issues involved, directed towards Governments, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations and public opinion.

In its resolution 44/82 of 9 December 1989, The General Assembly proclaimed The International Year of the Family. In 1993, the UNGA in a resolution (A/RES/47/237) proclaimed that May 15 of every year should be observed as The International Day of Families.

International Day of Families Significance

International Day of Families provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families. It also aims to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families. As the world prepares for the Second World Summit for Social Development in November 2025, the International Day of Families (IDF) 2025 theme will spotlight the pivotal role of family-oriented policies in advancing sustainable development.

On this day, conferences and seminars and community outreach campaigns are held to educate people about family policy and social trends.

