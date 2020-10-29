International Internet Day is observed on October 29 to commemorate the day in the history of telecommunications when the very first internet transmission was ever sent. Today, the internet is not just a source of information, but it has made baking, shopping and a lot of other things possible through the medium. The internet is so widely used because of the World Wide Web which became publically available in 1991. Today it is one of the main sources of entertainment for people in various ways. Memes are one of the interesting and funny things that the internet has bestowed us with. As we observed International Internet Day 2020, we bring to you funny memes that have been the laughing material to the internet for many years. We bring to you the most famous internet memes to share on the observance. Distracted Boyfriend Meme Resurfaces in Hungarian Government Ad Promoting Family Values; Viral Pic Amuses Internet.

One of the most famous funny memes that went viral is the grumpy cat, even though the feline died, you can rightly say that its legacy continues. The comes troll face which is never going to go out of meme fashion. Distracted boyfriend meme has gone viral and reshared and continues to be posted online so widely even today. Some of the others we have included in the list are Woman Yelling at a Cat, Ancient Aliens Meme, Nick Young Meme, Philosoraptor Meme, Success Meme, Roll Safe Meme and Kermit Meme. Funniest Memes of the Angry-Faced Grumpy Cat You Simply Can’t Say NO to.

1. Meet The Grumpy Cat!

You want some grumpy cat memes? Idk I love this little fellow. pic.twitter.com/M1EsMy00F6 — JH⁷✜ | Busy with college (@Jiminslittlelie) October 19, 2020

2. Trollface!

Trollface funny pic.twitter.com/9jMj7X3vkC — Dimension Meme Bot 🙈 (@BestMemeBot) October 22, 2020

3. Woman Yelling at a Cat!

4. Distracted Boyfriend Meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S💖 (@k_and_c_drama_fan) on Sep 29, 2020 at 11:20am PDT

5. Ancient Aliens Meme!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ancient Aliens Memes (@ancientaliensmemes.ly) on Jan 19, 2020 at 8:59pm PST

6. Nick Young Meme!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LoneWolfShayu (@lonewolfshayu) on Sep 15, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

7. Philosoraptor Meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reviving old Memes 🔥 (@memeories_x) on Sep 13, 2020 at 2:16am PDT

8. Success Meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Success Memes Everyday (@success_kid_memes) on Nov 25, 2018 at 11:57am PST

9. Roll Safe Meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roll Safe (@makesureyourollsafe) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:57am PST

10. Kermit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kermit Memes (@kermit_memes_tea) on Apr 24, 2020 at 1:17pm PDT

11. Sarcastic Willy Wonka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Lewis (@tonylewisiii) on Jul 14, 2012 at 6:36pm PDT

You can create awareness on the observance by sharing a fact about the internet with the hashtag #InternationalInternetDay. Or you can also post a meme from the above list and share it on social media platforms. Happy International Internet Day!

