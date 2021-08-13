Happy International Lefthanders Day 2021! The day dedicated to the lefties is celebrated every year on August 13. There are many interesting facts about the left-handers. Some believe that the handwriting of left-handed people is much better than the right-handers while others believe that left-handed people have a slightly different attitude about any subject. Superstitions have it that left-handed people never struggle with the lack of money and are more successful in their careers.

But why are some people left-handers? Scientists say that genetics or the surrounding environment may be responsible for a person being a lefty. There are some facts about left-handed people that may startle you. For example, it is said that lefties are more creative and hardworking and the IQ of a left-handed person is higher than that of a right-handed person. Some of the popular left-handers are Charlie Chaplin, Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise, Leonardo da Vinci, Albert Einstein, Amitabh Bachchan, etc.

More Men Are Left-Handers

Left-handed women are fewer than men. About 2 percent more left-handers men exist than women.

Twins Are More Likely to Be Left-Handers

Twins are more likely to be left-handers. According to a report, about 17 percent of twins are left-handed. This is 7 percent of the general population rate. 21 percent of twins are such that there is one right-hander and one left-hander.

Lefties Drink More

According to a 2011 study published in the British Journal, left-handers drink more than right-handers. Although this study does not prove that left-handers are drunks.

Mental Health Issues More Common in Lefties

Mental Health disorders such as schizophrenia are more common in left-handers, according to a study conducted in 2013. However, the exact reason behind this is not yet known.

In a research, it has been found that out of 100 people, 90 people work with the right hand while 10 people work with the left hand, which we also call left-handers.

