We are in the middle of a pandemic. However, some countries are reopening their schools, offices and other institutions, keeping stringent measures and guidelines in place. Likewise, amid the pandemic concerns, Iran has also reopened schools to about 15 million students on September 5, after seven months of lockdown over the increased spread of COVID-19 in the country. While several media professionals have voiced their concerns over the reopening of schools and universities, a photo was circulated on social media that show how the classes are being conducted in the time of a pandemic. In the viral pic, students are seen sitting in a plastic tent to avoid the contract and further spread of COVID-19 and follow social distancing in the classroom. Wuhan Sees 1.4 Million Students Return to Classroom as China Starts New School Year Under COVID-19 Norms, View Pics and Videos.

With the schools and institutions being reopened, medical professionals across the country voiced their disagreement over the decision. “This year, we shoulder a heavier burden of responsibility toward our students,” President Hassan Rouhani, who oversaw the opening of schools in a video conference broadcast live on local channels was quoted saying in media reports. With restrictions in place, the country in the Middle East saw students back to school.

Journalist Farnaz Fassihi shared a picture on Twitter that show how students are sitting in individual plastic tents to follow social distancing in the classroom. Not wearing facemasks, but children are seen sitting in the tent that has sufficient space to keep their study desks and school bags inside and begin their classes. The photo instantly went viral, with some lauding the move, while others are criticising the decision to reopen schools during a pandemic.

Here's the Pic:

School in the age of pandemic in Iran. pic.twitter.com/Gg6v7KMhbh — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) September 8, 2020

Iran’s death toll reportedly rose to more than 22,000, while the total number of identified cases spiked to 391,112. It was one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East. The education minister, Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei earlier stated that schools had received the health protocols and instructions from the health ministry which the schools will be obliged to maintain. As per latest reports, the decision to reopen schools received a barrage of criticism and the education ministry added that it is not mandatory for students to attend schools.

