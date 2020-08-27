After the whole tiff with Lauren Conrad, James Charles is now grabbing headlines for receiving death threat ever since he filmed a makeover video with JoJo Siwa. The amazing makeover video grabbed a lot of attention online both on Instagram and YouTube. While most people were highly appreciative and couldn't take their eyes off the fabulous makeover, some were miffed, so much so that they ended up giving death threats to James Charles.

The makeover completely changed the whole look of JoJo Siwa with Charles' signature rainbow and glitter style glam makeup however, some fans remained upset because it wasn't their favourite celeb that they were expecting.

Fans were expecting a different celebrity who they thought would collab with James Charles but it turned out to be JoJo Siwa. For this collab JoJo gave James a makeover too and most fans really loved the whole makeover. James Charles said in a tweet: "I said today’s collab was with someone I I waited two years to work with & I was so excited for and now I’m getting death threats because stan twitter assumed it would be their fav and it wasn’t Face with tears of joyClown face there are a TON of huge artists I’d love to film with one day, be patient!"

Recently, James Charles blasted Lauren Conrad's beauty line on his social media platform. He was so furious that he went ahead to say that she "has no business" starting a makeup company. However, later once the air was cleared and he found out that it was by accident that he received empty packaging in a PR box that he took to Instagram to apologise for what his outburst. Beauty YouTuber apologised to lifestyle guru Lauren Conrad saying that he "was so upset, not with her, but with other things that happened" that day.

