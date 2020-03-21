Janata Curfew: Residents of Housing Societies in Noida, Faridabad, Bengaluru Rehearse 'Clapping' to Adhere to PM Modi's Appeal (Watch Videos)

Bengaluru housing society residents rehearsing for janata curfew | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 21: Residents of housing societies in several parts of the nation rehearsed the clapping of hands on Saturday, a day ahead of the first "janata curfew" to be imposed to combat coronavirus outbreak. Videos emerged on social media, showing members of residential complexes in Noida, Faridabad and Bengaluru practising the clapping of hands to mark their gratitude towards the health workers. 'Clapping' Won't Help Businesses, Wage Earners: Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his special address to the nation on Thursday, appealed residents to come in the balcony of their houses at 5 pm on Sunday and clap their hands or utensils to show their appreciation towards those at the forefront of combating coronavirus outbreak. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"For last two months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports and those serving others by not taking care of themselves. On March 22, at 5 o'clock, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for 5 minutes to salute and encourage them," Modi said.

Watch Video of Noida Residents Rehearsing The 'Clapping'

Proactive Citizens! Kyaa Baat. Residents of Amrapali Silicon city #Noida gearing up for Tommorow's #GhantiBajao. Today only at 5, they started banging utensils, clapped, whistled for those who r fighting #Corona. Good vibes when u r in #selfquarantine @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/NFstp4NbD4 — Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh (@mayukhrghosh) March 21, 2020

Faridabad Residents Also Gear Up

Residents clapping in balconies for health care soldiers & taking pledge for tomorrow's janata curfew today at various societies of Greater Faridabad. 😊😊 @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/LMD3ceY3TX — Aakash Tiwari (@AakashT11763485) March 21, 2020

Bengaluru Students Also Rehearse

#WATCH Karnataka: Residents of Bengaluru today did a rehearsal for 'Janta Curfew' ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 between 7 am and 9 pm. #Covid_19. pic.twitter.com/NilFTefrvr — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

Earlier today, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked the Prime Minister for his appeal to clap at 5 pm during the janata curfew. Such measures, he said, would not address the crisis being faced by scores of small-medium businesses and daily wage earners hit economically by the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The need is provide cash incentives, tax breaks and relaxations on loan repayments to alleviate their plight.

The number of coronavirus cases surpassed 280 on Saturday, with four deaths being reported so far. The government has called for maximum social-distancing measures to curb the spread of virus. Residents have been asked to remain indoors and step out only if necessitated. "It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact," PM Modi said.