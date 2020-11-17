JT's IG live nip slip became a top trend on Pornhub.com and fans can't keep calm! The City Girls have been gaining immense popularity recently and the spike on pornhub searches after a boob flash malfunction clearly shows that JT's fanbase is only growing. The past year has been great for the City girls! Imaging how COVID was often referred to as the City Girl/Boy when it all began?! The City Girls' duo JT and Yung Miami have become everyone's favourite recently.

Just recently, JT went live on Instagram where while she was having a great time with her fans, out of nowhere she had small wardrobe malfunction where here boobs slipped out of her attire. She immediately helped herself while remarking, "Oh sh*t. It's always the ti**ies for me". While securing her boobs back into her bra she also said, "Them shits so god damn big."

However, in no time JT's nip slip video became the no 1 trending topic on PornHub.com after the video went viral on the internet. JT took to Twitter to take a dig at it saying, "Lol I'm really trending #1 on porn hub thus idiot gone say told you you gone get a #1".

Check JT's Tweet:

Lol I’m really trending #1 on porn hub thus idiot gone say told you you gone get a #1😂😂😂😂😂 — JT. (@ThegirlJT) November 16, 2020

Looks like, she isn't stressing about too much about it and is handling the situation like a sport! For those who do not know, City Girls is an American hip hop duo consisting of Yung Miami and JT. They went viral after making an uncredited guest appearance on Drake's chart-topping hit, "In My Feelings".



