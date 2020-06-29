Mia Khalifa recently revealed some chilling details about the initial days of her porn career when the hijab video of Mia Khalifa took the world by storm. 11 videos, three months in 2015: that is all about Mia Khalifa's porn career, but the stamp seems to just not go off. Last year, Pornhub even revealed that she was the second most searched porn star on the XXX site after Lana Rhodes. But her latest revelations throw light on how she was tricked and sexually abused in her initial days by a vogue photographer and it is the most infuriating detail, the last straw. But the good news is that a petition demanding justice for Mia Khalifa has already received one million signatures. The petition demands Mia Khalifa's domain name to be returned and her videos to be removed by big enterprises. Mia Khalifa Reveals Chilling Secrets From The Time Her Famous Hijab Video Went Viral and How She Was Sexually Exploited by 'Vogue Photographer' and Bang Bros.

The ex-porn star has been filterless when it comes to her regrets joining the porn industry, how poorly she was paid or how her family didn't support her. She said that those videos will haunt her for life. The petition pointed out that Khalifa's journey in the porn industry merely existed for three months and her infamous hijab video had her receive death threats from ISIS from 2014 up to the present. It also noted that Mia Khalifa goes for therapy due to the "trauma, emotional distress, and consequences of bullying." The petition further read: "Big corporations are not giving Mia Khalifa a fair chance to demand her content in court due to financial advantage. We are demanding her domain names be returned, her videos be removed and fairly discussed in court without putting Mia Khalifa into deep financial ruin. Mia has stated her regret for her decisions in the porn industry multiple times".

However, looks like Khalifa will finally have justice because of all the support she has been receiving from her fans. Mia was so happy that she even invited those who signed the petition to her birthday party.! “Does Gen Z sleep? I’m actually worried. Y’all I saw this like 30 minutes ago on tiktok and it had 500 signatures,” she wrote on Twitter on June 24. “I love y’all so much everyone who’s signed this is invited to my birthday party. It’s a guest list not a petition.” Well, Mia must start preparing for one big bash because the petition has already received over one million signature. TikTok has been flooded with #justiceformiakhalifa videos in support of the funny and beautiful soul. Check out some of them:

Friendly Reminder

Creative Ways To Spread the Word

Justice For Mia Khalifa

The Bullies Must Back Off

In August, 2019 Mia Khalifa revealed in a tweet that she only made around $12,000 in her three-month career in the industry. Unlike what most people assumed she didn’t rack up millions. However, Khalifa said she would rather have her videos taken and doesn't want any money. “I’d rather have it removed than take a dime from that bag. I was offered millions to return for 1 video & felt violated all over again by the sheer audacity that they thought my body was contingent on the right price (years after I started speaking out against industry practices),” she wrote on Twitter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).