Funny memes and jokes about Krunal Pandya's hilarious facial expression while at the RR clash has taken over social media. After Pandya was promoted to bat at number 5 against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, some of the pictures captured his perfectly "done with life" expression out of the blue. In no time, the photos went viral and soon Twitter flooded with Krunal Pandya's facial expression funny memes and jokes. The picture of him was taken while batting against the RR leaving Twitter on a field day. Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Krunal Pandya’s First Pic With Nephew and Hardik Pandya’s Son Is All About 'One Family'.

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder is also being compared to one of Kieron Pollard's facial expressions from the past that similarly went viral. While MI defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs on Wednesday to move to the top of the IPL 2020 points table, it is the Krunal Pandya memes that people don't seem to get over with. It was yet another brilliant performance from the defending champions, who posted aa strong total of 193 runs. However, out of nowhere, Krunal Pandya's funny facial expression while batting became the most-talked-about subject. Check out the funniest memes and jokes:

LMAO

Rohit - "krunal bro.. Pollard ke jaise khelna" Krunal - "theek hai bhai"#RRvMI pic.twitter.com/9C4suiErU6 — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) October 6, 2020

LOL

When there are no cheerleaders to motivate you to hit boundaries. #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/wGDAkCl1Z3 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 6, 2020

People Remember Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri:- I can coach even after drink a whole bottle Krunal pandya :- hold my beer pic.twitter.com/erLK4TbLHQ — memovert (@jay__2411) October 6, 2020

Who Did This?

Krunal was promoted to bat at number 5 for Mumbai Indians after his 4-ball 20 runs cameo against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last game. However, it was not his day as the left-hand all-rounder struggled to get going in his 17-ball 12. While facing a spinner without a helmet on, Krunal was seen making a funny face that caught the attention of thousands of fans. His expression was soon turned into memes with some even comparing it to. Check out the hilarious memes.

