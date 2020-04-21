Maharashtra Police Perform 'Coronavirus Aarti' to Shame Violators of COVID-19 Lockdown in Thane; Watch Video

Police performing 'coronavirus aarti' to shame violators of COVID-19 lockdown (Photo Credits: Screengrab/ANI)

Thane, April 21: Maharashtra police adopted a unique way to shame violators of coronavirus lockdown. A video has surfaced on the social media in which police officials are performing ‘coronavirus aarti’ of the people who violated the COVID-19 lockdown in Thane district of the state instead of using force. Some of these people are out for morning walk. The incident took place near Ghodbunder road in Thane city. Madhya Pradesh Police Shame People Violating Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak by Handing Over 'I am Enemy of Society' Pamphlets.

In the video, it could be seen that a lady police official was performing aarti of the people came out of roads unnecessarily, while another police officer was singing a parody of “Lord Vishnu’s aarti” to shame the violators of the lockdown. Netizens are amused by this act of the Maharashtra police. Tamil Nadu Cop Wears Coronavirus-Themed Helmet, Shield and Mace to Spread Awareness About COVID-19; See Pics.

ANI's Tweet:

#WATCH: Police perform 'aarti' of people who were out on the streets for morning walk amid #Coronaviruslockdown in Thane, today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/aqHk6SFZom — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

The Centre imposed the coronavirus lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The first phase of the lockdown was imposed from March 25 to April 14. The shutdown was then extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 19 more days till May 3. During the lockdown, all bus, r=train and flights services have been stopped. People are also asked to stay at homes only.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India. In this western state of the country, 4,666 people have contracted the deadly virus. COVID-19 also claimed 232 lives in the state. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 18,601 on Tuesday with 1,336 new cases reported in last 24 hours. The death toll also jumped to 590 in the country.